Center for Digestive Medicine Makes For the Best Choice for Treatment in Gastroenterology

MIAMI, FL (JUNE 30, 2018) – Center for Digestive Medicine is exclusively offering gastroenterology and hepatology related services. The treatments and preventive screening methods on offer include, endoscopy, colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, hemorrhoids banding, intra gastric balloon and fibro scan. Gastroenterologist Near Me concentrates on serving patients with individualized care and personal attention. The treatment is being administered with prime focus on the care and extreme comfort of the patient. The team is ensuring that the treatments are carried out in a highly safe environment and with extreme control over infections and safety for the staff. Preventive screenings are being implemented in order to detect symptoms of colon cancer in women and symptoms of colon cancer in men.

Center for Digestive Medicine is providing relief for the diseases like rectal bleeding, pancreatitis, diverticulitis, diverticulosis, hemorrhoids, colitis, dyspepsia, dysphagia, Crohn’s disease, gas and bloating, abdominal pain, heartburn/reflux, irritable bowel syndrome and gastrointestinal hemorrhage. The Colonoscopy Center and Endoscopy Center Miami at Center for Digestive Medicine have state-of-the-art rooms with the most advanced equipment and techniques being implemented for the procedures. The premier clinic is making sure that the patients are being treated at reduced cost through to the office-based Endoscopy Center. The Endoscopy Center Miami is Medicare approved and accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine with the staff of board–certified gastroenterologists, certified-nurse anesthetists and nursing staff. Through this, the Endoscopy Center Miami ensures highest level of care and quality services in order to put the patient at ease.

“The Center for Digestive Medicine strives to be accountable to our patients by taking personal responsibility and involvement in their care.” The doctors at Center for Digestive Medicine are ensuring timely intervention and detection of precancerous growths, which is proving highly instrumental in the treatment of cancer. The Center for Digestive Medicine is dedicatedly working towards fighting the colon cancer by making colon cancer screening much more accessible and potentially decreasing the contingency of the occurrence of the disease. “The American Cancer Society has identified colorectal cancer as a major priority because the application of existing knowledge has such great potential to prevent cancer, diminish suffering, and save lives.”

Dr. Mark Avila at Center for Digestive Medicine is providing treatments for other common discomforts too like irritable bowel syndrome, figuring out the cause behind abdominal pain, adjusting the patients’ diets to prevent gas and bloating, helping with lifestyle changes, prescribing requisite medications, administering photodynamic therapy and performing endoscopic mucosal resection and surgery to combat Barrett’s esophagus making Center for Digestive Medicine the best solution for gastrointestinal problems.

Media Contact:

Address: 7887 n. Kendall Drive,

Suite 101

Miami, FL 33156

Phone: +1 (305) 273-6266

Email: infor@cdmgastro.com

Website: http://www.cdmgastro.com/

###