Musconv Lets Users Transfer Playlist Across Online Music Platforms

London, United Kingdom (June 30, 2018)- The coming of the internet has made music more accessible, and music lovers have never had it so good. They are able to listen to high quality songs and music on Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Music and other major online music platforms and create as well as save playlists on the same. An online tool, MusConv.com lets users transfer their playlists easily across various online music platforms.

It is often that music listeners like to try other music streaming services to get a different experience after some time. However, they often have to face a roadblock in the form of inability to migrate their saved playlists from one music streaming service to another. Music lovers using MusConv can make playlist transfer in no time. All that they need to do is choose the source, pick a playlist and then select a destination for transfer. When they click transfer, the playlist is easily transferred.

At the moment, MusConv.com supports all the major music platforms online, such as Spotify, Groove, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube, Amazon Music, iTunes, Google Music, Apple Music and Spotify. Users are able to transfer as many playlists as they wish. It is easy to use the tool and make the switch from one music streaming platform to another.

An online tool, MusConv.com allows easy access to favorite videos and music across different types of streaming platforms.

For more details, please visit https://musconv.com/

