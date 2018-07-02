Non-Ionic Surfactants Market 2018 | Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

Non-Ionic Surfactants Market–Market Overview

Non-Ionic Surfactants are surface active wetting agents that helps to reduce water surface tension. These surfactants offers superior wetting & detergency, emulsification, rinseability, low toxicity, and good handling properties. Some of the most commonly used non-ionic surfactants includes ethoxylated alcohol & alky-phenols, fatty acid esters, and glycerol esters among others. The product finds application in cleaning, food additives, cosmetics & personal care products, coatings, and pharmaceuticals among others.

The Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market is driven by rising demand for detergents form industries and households. The product is being increasingly used for hand dish washing, laundry, and hard surface cleaners owing to good wetting and detergency properties. Surging demand for cosmetics & personal care products across the regions is augmenting the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the Non-Ionic Surfactants Market in 2017 and is expected to grow at significant rate during the review period. Growing industrialization and urbanization coupled with changing lifestyles and rising disposable income is another important factor driving the market growth in this region. Furthermore, rapidly growing cosmetics & personal care industry as a result of increasing demand for the cosmetics from the working population for personal grooming and appearance is fuelling the demand.

Furthermore, in the developed nations, the product consumption is growing in pharmaceutical industry owing to rising geriatric population coupled with high per capita income. Increasing R&D investment in pharmaceutical industry is stimulating the product demand in these regions further.

Non-Ionic Surfactants Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Non-Ionic Surfactants is at nascent stage and is expected to witness considerable growth owing to rapidly expanding industrial base in the Asia Pacific region during the review period. Some of the growing trends notices among the market players includes new product invention, capacity expansion and acquisitions. For instance, BASF SE will expand its alkyl polyglucosides (APG) production capacity at sites in China, U.S., Ohio, and JInshan. This will help the company to meet the customer demands for surfactants with different specifications in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Feb 9, 2018- BASF SE will expand its alkyl polyglucosides (APG) production capacity along with two production improvement projects at sites in China, U.S., Ohio, and JInshan. The capacity expansion at Jinshan site has been started in order to meet the need for surfactants in personal and home care applications in the Asia Pacific region.

July 31, 2017- Croda International Plc, a specialty chemical company acquired Enza Biotech having technology for making non-ionic sugar-based surfactants from carbohydrates.

March 24, 2017- Evonik launched next generation Grind Aid non-ionic surfactant under the brand name Carbowet GA-200 with low-zero volatile organic compounds (VOC). This product will help to comply with the regulations set by the environmental protection agency to reduce VOC emissions.

December 08, 2015- Croda International Inc, announced nearly USD 140 million investment in North America to produce 100% sustainable non-ionic surfactants form bio-ethanol.

