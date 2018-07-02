Rock Salt USA Launches Sales of Super Sacks

ST. LOUIS, MO – JUNE 28, 2018 – Rock Salt USA strives to help property owners keep their properties safe in even the harshest winters. Now the supplier of professional grade premium rock salt offers 2,000-lb. super sacks for added convenience.

Super sacks of white rock salt and treated rock salt will be available for pick up at its St. Louis, MO. location. Delivery of white rock salt, treated rock salt and sodium chloride are also available by truckload.

Rock Salt USA prides itself on providing customers with the most effective Hi-Way rock salt, premium rock salt ice melt, calcium chloride pellets and flake and magnesium chloride for their needs. The super sacks give customers another way to get three of the company’s most popular products

One-ton super sacks of white rock salt are available for pickup for $199 per super sack or $189 per sack if delivered. Delivery requires purchase of 22 pallets.

Super sacks of treated rock salt, consisting of sodium chloride with liquid magnesium chloride, are available for pickup for $259. They may be delivered for $249 per sack with a minimum of 22 pallets.

The cost of a 2,000-pound super sack of calcium chloride is $519.20 per sack with a minimum delivery of 22 pallets. Pickup of super sacks of calcium chloride are not available.

Potential customers may call Rock Salt USA for a free quote including delivery.

The company can complete most deliveries within 48 hours. Bulk orders help property owners prepare for even the most severe conditions.

Rock Salt USA’s products keep driveways, parking lots and walkways clear during potential dangerous snowfalls and icy conditions. Its guaranteed commercial ice melt products start working immediately to break through layers of ice and lessen the chance of potential accidents.

The company advises customers to start planning for winter as soon as possible, as snowfalls can be unpredictable and may arrive before they are adequately prepared. A bulk salt calculator located on its website helps customers estimate how much salt they need.

Rock Salt USA carries a wide range of commercial and industrial-strength bagged and bulk salt and de-icer products suitable for customers’ diverse needs.

For more information, visit its website at http://rocksaltusa.com/super-sacks or call 314-736-5111.