Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024

Therapeutic plasma exchange is the group of procedures to separate the plasma from blood components for the purpose of removing defective cells or depleting disease mediators. An apheresis procedure effectively removes pathogenic substances in blood that contributes to disease state. Therapeutic plasma exchange involves plamapheresis and cytapheresis. Plasmapheresis is removal or exchange of blood plasma and cytapheresis is group of procedures for blood cell removal or exchange. The objective of the therapy of plasmapheresis therapy is to remove antibodies or suspected antibodies responsible in the pathogenesis of autoimmune disease. The procedure is used mainly in renal and metabolic diseases, hematologic and neurologic disorders.

The conventional apheresis methods include two technologies such as centrifugation and membrane filtration for the removal of pathogen from plasma. The most common use of therapeutic plasma exchange is for the treatment of autoimmune disease. These procedures are now performed by fully automated machines to separate the pathogen by disposable extracorporeal blood pathways with safe and efficient methods. The plasma which is removed can be replaced either by fresh frozen plasma, similar colloidal solutions or the patient’s own plasma after secondary purification procedures.

The growing prevalence of neurological, inflammatory diseases and increasing clinical response rate for therapeutic plasma exchange are driving the growth of market. Over the last few years the therapeutic plasma exchange has witnessed the stable growth in market due to changing lifestyle pattern, increasing innovative technologies for the therapy, and growing awareness among physicians. However the factors such as high cost therapies because of advanced machineries, lack of awareness about the process in developing countries and risk associated with the procedures may restrain the market growth.

The segmentation of the therapeutic plasma exchange market can be done on the basis of indications, end-users and geography. The procedure is used in various indications such as neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, hematology disorders, metabolic disorders, and renal disorders. Autoimmune diseases is the widest category in which the procedure is used. Hematology disorders include thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic uremic syndrome, cryoglobulinemia, multiple myeloma. The neurological disorder is further sub segmented in diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, neuromylitis optica, Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS), while renal disorders include post renal transplant rejection, Anti-GBM Disease (Goodpasture Syndrome), Wegner’s granulomatosis (ANCA-associated rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis metabolic disorders familial hypercholesterolemia. The increasing prevalence of diseases, geriatric population necessitating the need for therapeutic plasma exchange worldwide and subsequent increase in incident and prevalence of chronic life style diseases are increasing the demand for therapeutic plasma exchange for the treatment of diseases are propelling the growth of market. The increasing use of the therapeutic plasma exchange procedures in rare and hematological diseases is also expected to boost the number of procedures.

Hospitals, research laboratories, and ambulatory surgery centers form the major end-users of the market. The procedure is mostly carried out at multi-specialty hospitals. Geographically, the therapeutic plasma exchange procedure market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The major players in the therapeutic plasma exchange market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., and Hemacare Corporation.

