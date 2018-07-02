Weatherproof Camera Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Weatherproof camera can be used to detect motion and generate alarms and thereby, more effective monitoring can be achieved. It supports security surveillance at home or offices at challenging environments. Weatherproof surveillance cameras is used to capture excellent footage, similar to that of high-quality indoor surveillance camera. These camera are resistant to water and survive in all-weather condition.

The weatherproof camera market is expected to grow at approximately USD 9 Billion by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The study indicates city infrastructure to boost the market of Weatherproof Camera Market Infrastructure development, growing urbanization and expansion of business across globe are few of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. The study indicates, government initiatives regarding safety of citizens from foreign attacks and strong border security implementation with water resistant camera is boosting the market growth. The study also indicates that enterprises are implementing safety measures for employees within and outside the work premise. That contributes to the growth of weatherproof camera market. High adoption of weatherproof cameras by photographers, security agencies, enterprises and government organization is boosting the weatherproof camera market.

Major Key Players:

Vicon Motion Systems (U.K.)

Arlo Corporation (U.S.)

FLIR Systems (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Heshi Technologies Co.Ltd (China)

Nest Cam (U.S.)

Pelco Corporate (U.S.)

Amcrest Technologies (U.S.)

Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong)

Frontpoint Security Solutions (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of weatherproof camera market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the weatherproof camera market owing to major camera manufacturers present in the region.

The emergence of HD analog products is engaging a new, lower-end market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing number of weatherproof camera manufacturers and increasing infrastructure development.

Weatherproof Camera Market Segmentation:

The weatherproof camera market has been segmented on the basis of product, type and application. The range segmentation includes waterproof upto 100 feet.

Waterproof upto 100 feet camera comprised of GPS system, interactive world map and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an altimeter and underwater depth instrument for measurement. It offer users with high resolution service and function down to a depth of 100 feet.

