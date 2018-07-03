Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to grow at a Massive CAGR of over 11% during 2018 -2023

Market Highlights:

With rapid modernization and digitalization, enterprises are equipped with techniques that enable them to share data among different data centers. Data center interconnect facilitates the easy access and transfer of data and information across different sectors and departments, thereby, channelizing a smooth flow of data towards achievement of IT and business goals.

As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global data center interconnect market will reach a valuation USD 6.5 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4144

Organizations are endeavoring to virtualize their data centers for enhanced efficiency and reducing cost. Also, data center interconnect allows the connection between data centers and cloud services for enriched experience through applications, such as, disaster recovery and business continuity. This growing inclination towards cloud infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market.

Expanding demand for disaster recovery solution, data backup, increased utilization of analyzable data, and, rapid migration to cloud-based services are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market. However, certain restraints exist such as requirement of high initial investment, which is hampering the adoption of data center interconnect.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the MRFR’s report include Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), and Infinera Corporation (US).

Market Segmentation:

By type, the Data Center Interconnect Market is segmented into service, software, and product. The service segment accounts for the maximum share of the market. By application, the market is segmented into workload & data mobility, real time disaster recovery and business continuity. By end user, the market is segmented into enterprise, CSPs, ICPs, and government.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and, Rest of the World. The market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and, Japan present significant market opportunities. The boom witnessed in research & development in the field of technology and the persistently growing demand for data center to practice cost effective data management reflecting positively on the region’s market. Meanwhile, the North America market will continue to exhibit steady growth over the next couple of years, primarily attributable to factors such as widespread availability of next-gen technologies and increased investment from market players operating in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The presence of established vendors in the market authenticates a vigorous competition. Global data center interconnect market envelopes various international brands, and new entrants to form a competitive landscape. The players in the market opt for different options and opportunities like strategic partnerships, innovation, acquisitions, etc. to gain an edge over competitors.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-interconnect-market-4144

Industry News:

An American multinational company, Juniper Network, announced the expansion of its robust portfolio of services by extending its data center interconnect services. The services offered include open cloud interconnect package that encompasses dense wavelength division multiplexing optical boards for its QFX10000 Layer 3 spine switch, BTI7800 optical transport switch families. It also provides for software to manage the systems.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Tools Software

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Type

Table 2 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Application

Table 3 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By End User

Table 4 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Geography

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Type (%)

Figure 3 Data Center Interconnect Software Market, By Application (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com