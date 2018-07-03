Dr.Deen Dayal’s book ‘Complexion based discrimination’ throws light on ‘Colourism’

The insightful book quashes all the myths and encourages people to fight against discrimination

Mumbai, 3rd July 2018: Complexion based discrimination is a much-needed book written by Dr.Deen Dayal. Published by Notion Press, the book is currently available on the Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites.

Complexion based discrimination exposes the worst side of human nature. Even today, many people are victims of complexion based discrimination across the world. Our country, India, is also one that is extremely obsessed with fair skin tone. At various levels of the society, the practice of prejudice against the dark-skinned people could be observed. A girl, who is dark-skinned in the family, faces more traumatic treatment than her brothers. There are many instances wherein the girl has been shamed for her skin tone, and denied jobs and social rights.

Complexion based discrimination effects a human being at a different level. The person loses his identity, self-confidence, and feels unwanted and unconcerned. He wishes to withdraw himself from all kinds of social activities which further lead to depression and suicide. It is often considered that women with dark skin complexion are not eligible for marriage. This causes humiliation and unrest within a family, and these women are ill-treated throughout their lives.

It also engulfs all opportunities from the lives of the people who are considered ‘not fair-skinned’; from jobs and equal wages to their rights. It hinders all progress from marriage to the protection of the family. A deeper analysis of the subject shows that it is a heinous crime, but still, lacks any legal protection.

In this book, many renowned personalities have contributed articles on significant issues related to ‘Complexion Based Discrimination’ and have provided insights on overcoming situations. Dr.Deen Dayal has compiled all the articles with an aim to create awareness about this gruesome discrimination. The book includes inspiring stories of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dalai Lama and narrates how they overcame unbearable torture to establish themselves.

Speaking about the book, Dr.Deen Dayal said, “Complexion based discrimination is a harsh prejudice against dark-skinned people by fair-skinned people that has been prevalent in all countries and continents of the world. The book is a harsh whip against the orthodox dogmas that make the lives of dark or black-skinned people hell and is a healing balm to restore their stamina in the fight against people who deprive them of their rights. It is an effort to strike at the root of superstitions and prejudice. Worth is to be based on one’s quality, talent, and hard work, not on skin colour. I am thankful to the people who have spared their valuable time and contributed articles. Our aim is to remove this nightmare from the world and establish equal rights for everyone, and as a society, we all should work towards this. I hope many people will find their solace and will feel empowered to fight for their fundamental rights.”

This book is a voice of those who have been oppressed and humiliated for several decades. It also thoroughly discusses the issues faced by them. It will surely boost their self-confidence and inspire them to look at themselves differently.

About the Author: Dr.Deen Dayal is a bilingual novelist, playwright, author, and poet. He has fourteen years of experience at different levels. His articles on burning social issues have been published in India’s leading newspapers and magazines. His stage plays Hamari Bhi Suniye, and Tezab ki Tarpan have earned him an international award and a national award.

Dr.Deen is the chairman of The Literati Cosmos Society. He has been honoured with many international awards. He is the International Director of WUP, Italy, and has been honoured with silver medals. He has been a co-author of Grammar books at the secondary level. He is the editor of the English newspaper, ‘Education Jagat.’