Medical Alert System/ Pers Market advancement by year 2023

The Professional Report Medical Alert System/ Pers Market Published by Genesis Market Insights. This Report includes Product Analysis, Regional Analysis, Global Scope, Key Findings and others.

GLOBAL MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEM/ PERS MARKET was valued at USD 1.70 Billion in the year 2017. Global Medical Alert System/ PERS Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% from 2017 to reach USD 2.80 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017.

Get Free Access to Sample Report @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE120

Asia Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the projected period due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions. At a country level, developed markets like the U.S., European nations as well the emerging markets like China, Brazil, and India are further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

The major players in the Global Medical Alert System/ PERS Market include ADT Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. (UK), Bay Alarm Medical (US) and Medical Guardian LLC (US). Rising R&D investments and various Organic growth strategies adopted by most of the top manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive market opportunities for the various stakeholder.

Drivers:

24 hours monitoring the health

Helps to be independent with build in the emergency alert system.

Ease of use with advanced feature.

Restraints:

Expensive monthly fees & signed contract

Lower acceptance of technology by the senior citizen

Opportunity:

Innovations in technologies for better healthcare services

Increasing number of smart phone users.

Challenges

Mobile Networks connectivity a big challenge for medical alerts.

By end users home based segment because of the growing popularity and availability of advance technology devices and growing prevalence of elderly age.

On the other hand, Mobile PERS by types for this market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XXX during the year 2018-2023. The Mobile PERS segment holds the substantial market share because of its high demand and rising awareness about personal health.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Medical alert system Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

Healthcare centers and senior citizens

By Type

Landline PERS

Mobile PERS

Standalone PERS

By End Users

Home – Based Use

Nursing Home

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospices

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

1. ADT Corporation (US)

2. Life Alert Emergency Response Inc. (US)

3. Bay Alarm Medical (US)

4. Philips Lifeline (Netherlands)

5. Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. (UK)

6. VRI, Inc. (US)

7. Medical Guardian LLC (US)

8. GreatCall (US)

9. AlertOne Services LLC (US)

10. Nortek Security and Control(US)

Table Of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.3 Limitations

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Market Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top down Approach

2.2.3. Annual turnover process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Regulations

4.7 Supply chain analysis/ value chain analysis

4.8 Patents and Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Global Medical Alert System/ PERS Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Landline PERS

6.3 Mobile PERS

6.4 Standalone PERS

7. Global Medical Alert System/ PERS Market, by End Users

7.1 Overview

7.2 Home – Based Use

7.3 Nursing Home

7.4 Assisted Living Facilities

7.5 Hospices

8. Geographical Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.7 RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia & New Zealand

8.4.6 RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.1.1 Brazil

8.5.1.2. Argentina

8.5.1.3. Chile

8.5.1.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa

9. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview*, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

9.1 ADT Corporation

9.2 Life Alert Emergency Response Inc.

9.3 Bay Alarm Medical

9.4 Philips Lifeline

9.5 Tunstall Americas

9.6 VRI, Inc.

9.7 Medical Guardian LLC

9.8 GreatCall

9.9 AlertOne Services LLC

9.10 Nortek Security and Control

9.11 LogicMark

9.12 Rescue Alert

9.13 Life station

9.14 Valued Relationships, Inc.

9.15 Guardian Alarm

9.16 Connect America

9.17 Mobilehelp

9.18 LifeFone

9.19 Galaxy Medical Alert System

9.20 Critical Signal Technologies

9.21 Mytrex, Inc. Dba Rescue Alert

9.22 Legrand (UK)

9.23 Vital Connect Inc.

9.24 Blue Willow Systems

9.25 Alertone Services Llc.

*Details Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies

10. Competitive Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Positioning of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

10.3.1 Investments & Expansions

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customizations

11.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)



Read Report Overview with Full TOC @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/121/31/Medical-Alert-System-Market-

