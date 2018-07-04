Pharmaceutical Dosage Form Testing Systems Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2028

Pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems are used to verify the efficacy and bioavailability of a drug formulation. The evaluation and assessment of a tablet’s chemical, physical, and bioavailability properties are especially important in tablet design and for monitoring product quality. Various standards should be used to control the pharmaceutical quality of tablet dosage forms. The standard QC tests carried out on tablets include weight variation, content uniformity, diameter and thickness, hardness, friability, disintegration, and dissolution. It is imperative to test for formulary stability and potential drug degradation. Dosage form testing also verifies the physical strength of formulation. Pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems have additional features such as vibration-free tablet separation, auto separation and auto alignment.

Numerous tests are performed at every stage of production to ensure that quality is not compromised and that Good Manufacturing Practices are followed. Quality checks are crucial to the pharmaceutical industry as they guarantee the patient a safe and effective product and further, protect the manufacturer against compensation claims.

Pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems ensure that a quality end product reaches the end consumer, which is a key factor anticipated to propel the demand for pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems worldwide.

Market Dynamics:

The global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Several regulations imposed by various organizations, such as the U.S. FDA, across the globe necessitate quality checks in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs to ensure the quality, efficacy, and safety of capsules and tablets, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems. The introduction of advanced technology based dosage form testing systems is also driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market.

However, the high price of pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems may act as a restraint for the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market over the forecast period. Additionally, the dearth of skilled personnel for operating pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems is also creating a hurdle for the growth of the said market.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market can be segmented into eight key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan (APCEJ), China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is pegged to dominate the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market with a leading share in terms of revenue. The market in the region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and the presence of developed medical infrastructure. Europe, followed by North America, is slated to hold a moderate share and register a healthy growth rate in the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market.

APECJ and China are emerging as lucrative markets for pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems and are anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for these systems and developing medical infrastructure in the regions. Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage in the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market and are expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing medical facilities in these regions.

Market Participants:

Some of the market players in the global pharmaceutical dosage form testing systems market include SOTAX AG, ABC Laboratories, Almac, Dalton Pharma Services, GEA Process Engineering, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Quality Chemical Laboratories and SCYNEXIS, Inc.