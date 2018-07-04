Pharmaceutical Thermal Analysis Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028

Any pharmaceutical substance, whether solid, liquid or semisolid, can be characterized and analyzed using thermal analytical techniques. Pharmaceutical thermal analysis is both dynamic and diverse and pharmaceutical thermal analysis techniques are important methods for characterizing the properties and structures of pharmaceutical products. These techniques are used to analyse changes in specific properties and the analysis provides insights into the thermodynamics and kinetics involved. Various properties are analyzed using different techniques – Differential Scanning Calorimetry studies enthalpy, Differential Thermal Analysis studies and tracks the difference in temperature, Thermogravimetric Analysis measures the mass of the analyte and Dynamic Mechanical Analysis analyzes the deformity in the analyte. Although pharmaceutical thermal analysis is not a new field, more advanced techniques, applications and instruments are constantly appearing in the pharmaceutical industry.

Conventionally, pharmaceutical thermal analysis was mainly employed in research and development, but it has gained substantial influence in the pharmaceutical industry over the years. Commercially, advancements in techniques and applications have become extremely important to the pharmaceutical industry as they increase the sensitivity and decrease the time taken considerably. The dramatic decrease in the time taken will account for enormous economic benefits. Pharmaceutical thermal analysis tools can be found in nearly all analytical development and formulation laboratories within the pharmaceutical industry.

Recent Developments in Pharmaceutical Thermal Analysis Market

Initially, there were primarily two differential scanning calorimetry instruments – Power Consumption Differential Scanning Calorimetry and Heat Flux Differential Scanning Calorimetry Analyzer. However, recent advancements in techniques of differential calorimetry analysis have given rise to two more versions – Modulated DCS and Tzero DCS – with significant improvements in resolution and sensitivity. These advanced technologies result in accurate characterization of a wide range of crystalline and amorphous pharmaceutical materials including proteins, tablets and frozen solutions.

Factors Driving the Pharmaceutical Thermal Analysis Market

The global market for pharmaceutical thermal analysis market is driven by analytical developments within the industry, which illustrates the importance of analytical methodologies. Pharmaceutical thermal analysis offers versatile tools for the successful analysis and development of pharmaceutical products. It also plays a substantial role in research and development, enabling research organizations to explore the properties of various materials.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the pharmaceutical thermal analysis market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the pharmaceutical thermal analysis market, which can be attributed to the increasing industrial R&D expenditure and the availability of public and private funding for research studies. Europe is pegged to be next in line with a substantial market share, followed by Asia Pacific.

Competition Outlook

Some of the key players in the pharmaceutical thermal analysis market are Waters (US), NETZSCH (Germany), LINSEIS (Germany), Mettler-Toledo (US), PerkinElmer (US), SETARAM (France), and Shimadzu (Japan), Particle Technology Labs Ltd, RJ Lee Group Inc., Harper International Corporation, Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc., Particle Technology Labs Ltd, RJ Lee Group Inc., TE Connectivity India Sales Office, Anderson Materials Evaluation Incorporated, Harper International Corporation and Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc.

