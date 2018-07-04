PropertyNow Offers To Sell House And Advertise Rental Property For Flat Fee

Logan Reserve, QLD ( webnewswire.com ) July 04, 2018 – PropertyNow is Australia’s oldest agent assisted for sale by owner platform. The company has helped thousands of homeowners sell their home privately and save money in agent commission. For a flat fee of $694, they can list your home for sale on agent-only websites like realestate.com.au and domain.com.au or advertise rental property on rent.com.au for less than $195.

“Real estate commissions can make a huge dent in sale profits; which is why we have come up with a new way of selling and listing rental homes. This new way helps people save money while enlisting the support of a professional and licensed real estate agent,” says a spokesperson for PropertyNow.

The company offers a variety of services that can be utilized without having to pay for them separately. For example, the $694 service fee includes professional signage that’s home-delivered, qualified advice via phone, SMS, and email, printable brochures, and free home evaluation. They also offer to upload photographs of the home and even store inquiries for future reference. “There is no time limit for the listing or ongoing charges added for on-sale homes. For an additional fee, we can list the home on premium websites like allhomes.com.au, set up and manage the homeowner’s social media campaign, and even help with the negotiations,” he adds.

Reluctant homeowners can try the service for free before ‘going live’. PropertyNow allows them to fully create the property listing / preview the system so that owners can be sure they’re happy before paying.

About PropertyNow:

