Future Electronics HQ to Host “Stay Connected with WAGO” Technology Innovation Event

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) July 7, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will host a “Stay Connected with WAGO” technology event on July 9, 2018 at their corporate headquarters in Montreal.

“Stay Connected with WAGO” is a mobile tour featuring a van packed with the latest Interconnect, Interface, and Automation technology. The WAGO van will visit Future Electronics’ corporate offices, where salespeople and customers will be able to meet with WAGO specialists, try out the latest technologies, and learn more about the company’s products. The event is part of WAGO’s Innovation in Interconnect & Automation Tour.

WAGO specializes in electrical interconnect and automation solutions, including rail-mounted terminal block systems, pluggable rail-mounted terminal blocks, PCB terminal blocks and connectors, and components for automation.

For more information and to see the entire portfolio of WAGO products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

