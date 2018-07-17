Activated Carbon Industry Global Trending 2018 Growth expected to reach USD 5.1 Billion Dollar, at CAGR of more than 12% | Key Players | Application | Share | Size and Forecast to 2022

Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market Overview:

Activated Carbon Market is expected to reach USD 5.1 Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 12% from 2016 to 2022.

Activated carbon Market is increasing with the impulsive pace; mainly due to the growing water treatment industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Activated carbon is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2016 – 2023).

Activated carbon are high value added and low production volume chemicals and can also be termed as performance chemicals. It is high added value products used as catalysts, intermediates, components, protectants it is utilized in a wide variety of applications.

Activated Carbon Market Awareness:

Activated Carbon Market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the global market will keep on growing during the forecast period. Activated Carbon are majorly used in the Industrial, Medical, water treatment, food & beverage, automotive and others. The growing applications are resulting in the increasing demand for Activated Carbon across the globe. The major factors behind the growth of global Activated Carbon market are rapid industrialization in APAC particularly in China, India, Japan and Indonesia. As per analysis, APAC is expected to account the highest growth during the forecast period due to the huge demand from the application industries. . Due to the stricter environmental regulations and policies is fuelling many industries to use activated carbon systems to remove hazardous gases which are over the permissible limits.

Activated Carbon Market Highlights:

Over the past few years, the global market has seen a substantial growth due to increasing demand of Activated Carbon. This has resulted into a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, different factors have created boom in the global activated carbon market are rising application segment, rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific, increasing government subsidies.

Rising population defines the growth of water purification industry. Moreover growing industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive and oil & gas provide momentum to the activated carbon Market growth.

Activated Carbon Market Key Players:

Activated carbon market report include Jacobi Carbons, ADA-ES, Siemens Water Technologies, Haycarb, Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbon Resources LLC, Albemarle Corporation, CECA SA, Clarimex Group and others.

Activated Carbon Market Competitive Analysis:

Activated carbon market appears to be less competitive with the presence of only few major global chemicals and materials manufacturers operating in the activated carbon market. Presence of few key players will lead to monopoly situation and also competitive edge in innovation and technology is expected to be indelicate. As these materials are pricing at higher costs in the current markets and increasing demand for activated carbon materials in oil & gas and water treatment industries will influence the end user products from these industries. Activated carbon market demonstrates a high growth potential as the demand for these materials is increasing other key players are likely to invest in opening new production capacities to meet the global demand with better solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Activated Carbon Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the activated carbon market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the activated carbon market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by applications, types and regions

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Activated Carbon Market Scope of the study:

The scope of the study categorizes the activated carbon market as type and application.

By Type:

Powdered activated carbon

Granular activated carbon

Extruded activated carbon

Bead activated carbon

Others

By Application:

Industrial

Medical

Electrical

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others

Activated Carbon Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Activated Carbon Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

