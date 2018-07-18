Helpdesk Automation Market 2018 Growing Demand from Emerging Technology and Innovation till 2023

Market Highlights:

The Helpdesk is a customer support for resolving the customer queries and issues related to the product or service. A help desk automation system helps you automate the time consuming, repetitive administrative tasks associated with managing customer support cases. It helps in linking back to a primary customer relationship management database that stores all of your contacts’ information.

Increasing demand for automation routine process, organizations are planning to implement help desk automation which benefits in reducing the level one workload. In organizations where the level of support is complex and wide spread, automation helps in handling the workloads by streamlining the process and to engage with customers to deliver smart service. The factors such as widespread adoption of personal devices in workplaces are expected to drive the market in coming years. However, the limited capabilities of small organizations to adopt the automation process are restraining the growth of the market.

Major Key Players

The global helpdesk automation market holds prominent key players and other vendors: BMC Software, Inc (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Landesk Software (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.), Axios Systems (U.K.), HappyFox Inc (U.S.), FrontRange Solutions (U.S.), NTRglobal (Spain), Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia) among others.

According to MRFR, the global Helpdesk Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 33 % during the forecast period 2017 -2023.

Segmentation

The market for helpdesk automation is segmented into software type, solution, end users, and organization size. The software type is sub-segmented into web helpdesk software, open source help desk, enterprise help desk software, and, on-premise help desk software. The software are an important component in the helpdesk assistance and more importantly in automation of helpdesk support. The software follows an algorithm, which helps in the sortation, assignment, reminder, and management of tickets being raised by the customer. Among the segmentation by software type, web help desk leads the segment because of wider applications of a web-based application and increased usage of internet.

On the basis of the solution, the segmentation is done on the basis of alert management, ticket sortation, and ticket scheduling among others. The basic fundamental of the helpdesk automation solution is to reduce the level 1 support and to reduce the query solving process. Automated helpdesk support sorts the tickets that are being raised and schedules the time for the issue to be resolved. Then, it assigns the ticket to the support engineer and simultaneously alerts for the issue completion and new issue rose.

The market is classified into end users, which tend to have most of the applications of the helpdesk automation. It includes IT, telecom, education, government, retail, automotive, healthcare, and BFSI. Among these, the IT and telecom sectors are leading the market because of high chances of customer query regarding company’s product or services. It is also because of the advancement in the information technology and higher demand by the large organizations to shift to automation. The government, retail, and healthcare sectors are witnessing a fast growth in the market majorly due to the consumerization of information technology and widespread adoption of the personal devices in the workplace. Many government initiatives in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and Europe are implementing the digital platform, which tends to involve the automation of many level 1 processes.

On the basis of organization size, the segments are divided into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. In large enterprises, the need for level 1 support is high, which provides an opportunity for the automation of helpdesk support. Large organizations are leading this segment as these possess the capability to adopt the new technology. However, in small organizations, the need for level 1 support is minimum, which restricts the small & medium enterprises to adopt this technology.

Regional Analysis

The market for global helpdesk automation is also segmented on the basis of geography under North America (including the U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, the U.K, France, Italy and rest of the Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan and rest of the Asia Pacific), and rest of the world (including Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). Among regions, North America is dominating the global market. The major factor for the dominance in the presence of technologically advanced countries adopting early to cloud and automation technologies. Another factor that dominates the growth in North America is the presence of large IT and retail companies, which are also spreading their divisions across the globe. Europe turns out to be the mature market for helpdesk automation and continues to show steady growth. Though Asia Pacific does not have a huge presence in terms of automation and IT, the region shows the highest growth accounting for the increased internet penetration and demand for consumer goods. Also, the advancements in automation processes and digitization help Asia Pacific in the fast growth.

