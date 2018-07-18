Home Theatre Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Forecast by Regions

Home Theatre Market, By Component (Sound & Display Systems, Storage Devices, Media Players), By Type (Home Theatre in a Box System, Sound Bar, Component Systems) – Forecast 2023

LG Electronics one of the prominent player in home theatre market has manufactured 3D-capable 9.1 channel aramid fiber blu-ray disc home theater system with smart TV. It comprises of blu-ray, CD / CD-R / CD-RW and DVD / DVD±R / DVD±RW supported media. Samsung Electronics has produced 1000W 5.1 channel blu-ray home entertainment system. It enable users by offering them the function to activate the speaker with their smartphones. They also provide seamless platform to share video and pictures with compatible devices.

The home theatre market is growing rapidly because of the advancements in information technology and demand for high-tech display resolution system. In home theatre consumers can view everything on screen in crystal clear clarity and with sumptuous detail. There is a level of detail and depth that HD sets simply cannot achieve at times, it achieves a level of 3D display and heightens user’s experience. Home theatre provides accessibility to potential connectivity features and long-term visual capabilities which prove useful when broadcasters innovate technology. The home theatre brightness specification that majority of UHD television manufacturers generally utilize are highly effective solutions for LCD panels that are illuminated by LED backlights using local dimming or full array dimming technologies, which significantly enhance image distinct factor.

Home theatre market is segmented on the basis of component, audio type and channel size. By audio type segment it includes home theatre in box system, sound bar, component system and component separate. Box system is said to be a most complete and convenient home theatre system in a single package. It is easy to install and affordable home theatre system. But users may find it difficult to upgrade it that may contributes towards the slowdown of the market. Component system can be produced by the users themselves by mixing and matching the standards of numerous speakers and receivers by selecting the specific electronic system from the home theatre system.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Home Theatre Market has been valued at approximately USD 31 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 19% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the home theatre market – Bose Corporation (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Akai Electronics (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Netherlands), Bowers & Wilkins (U.K.), Atlantic Technology (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) among others.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region accounts for largest market share inhome theatre owing to growing entertainment industry. The growing demand for internet streaming is one of the significant reason contributing towards the growth of the market. Countries such as US and Canada is contributing mainly towards the growth of home theatre market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is constantly investing into research and development of home theatre market to directly address the requirement of citizens. Europe region is showing steady growth in home theatre market to meet the demand from citizens. The region is investing into research & development of home theatre market to emerge as a market player. Major revenue is generated from countries UK and Germany in the home theatre market.

