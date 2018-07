Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Pressure Pumping Service Market By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Others) and Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional). The global pressure pumping service market report has been analysed by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, ROW) and by Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, China, Australia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria).

Request for free sample report @: http://azothanalytics.com/report/energy-utilities/global-pressure-pumping-service-market-analysis-by-application-hydraulic-fracturing-cementing-others-well-type-horizontal-vertical-directional-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2013-2023-r20181

The global market of Pressure pumping service is mainly driven by rising well completion activities such as hydraulic fracturing and cementing in Shale wells. Rising demand and price of hydrocarbons led to the development of Shale reserves accompanied with fracturing activities to exploit the shale oil and gas reserves.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Pressure Pumping Service Market – Analysis By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Others), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, the market is primarily driven by hydraulic fracturing and cementing activities in United States. North America region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising demand of hydrocarbon and large resources of Shale oil and gas in China and Australia.

The report titled “Global Pressure Pumping Service Market – Analysis By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Others), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Pressure Pumping Service Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Pressure Pumping Service Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Pressure Pumping Service Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Pressure Pumping Service Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application Type – Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Others

• By Well Type – Horizontal, Vertical, Directional

Regional Markets – North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Rest of World- (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Pressure Pumping Service Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application Type – Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Others

• By Well Type – Horizontal, Vertical, Directional

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, China, Australia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Pressure Pumping Service Market, By Value

• Pressure Pumping Service Market, By Application Type, Well Type.

• Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis – Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, FTSI, National Oil Varco, Patterson-UTI, Calfrac, Liberty Oilfield Services, RPC Inc., B.J Services.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Scenario

5. Global Pressure Pumping Service Market Environment

6. Global Pressure Pumping Service Market : Growth and Forecast

6.1 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market : By Value (2013-2017)

6.2 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market : By Value (2018-2023)

7. Global Pressure Pumping Service Market – Segment Breakdown

7.1 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market -By Application Type (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

7.2 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market -By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

7.3 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market -By Regional Analysis (2013-2023)

8. North America Pressure Pumping Service Market

8.1 North America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

8.2 North America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

8.3 North America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) , By Value (2013-2023)

8.4 North America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

8.5 North America Oil & Gas sector statistics

9. North America Pressure Pumping Service Market: By Country Analysis

9.1 United States Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

9.2 United States Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

9.3 United States Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) , By Value (2013-2023)

9.4 United States Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

9.5 United States Oil & Gas sector statistics

9.6 Canada Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

9.7 Canada Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

9.8 Canada Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

9.9 Canada Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

9.10 Canada Oil & Gas sector statistics

9.11 Mexico Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

9.12 Mexico Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

9.13 Mexico Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

9.14 Mexico Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

9.15 Mexico Oil & Gas sector statistics

10. South America Pressure Pumping Service Market

10.1 South America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

10.2 South America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

10.3 South America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) , By Value (2013-2023)

10.4 South America Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

10.5 South America Oil & Gas sector statistics

11. South America Pressure Pumping Service Market: By Country Analysis

11.1 Argentina Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

11.2 Argentina Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

11.3 Argentina Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) , By Value (2013-2023)

11.4 Argentina Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

11.5 Argentina Oil & Gas sector statistics

11.6 Brazil Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

11.7 Brazil Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

11.8 Brazil Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others),By Value (2013-2023)

11.9 Brazil Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

11.10 Brazil Oil & Gas sector statistics

12. Asia Pacific Pressure Pumping Service Market: By Country Analysis

12.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

12.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

12.3 Asia Pacific Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) ,By Value (2013-2023)

12.4 Asia Pacific Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

12.5 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas sector statistics

12.6 China Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

12.7 Chin Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

12.8 China Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

12.9 China Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

12.10 China Oil & Gas sector statistics

12.11 Australia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

12.12 Australia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

12.13 Australia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

12.14 Australia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

12.15 Australia Oil & Gas sector statistics

12.16 Rest of APAC Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

12.17 Rest of APAC Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

12.18 Rest of APAC Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) ,By Value (2013-2023)

12.19 Rest of APAC Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

13. Rest of World Pressure Pumping Service Market: By Country Analysis

13.1 Russia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

13.2 Russia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

13.3 Russia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

13.4 Russia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

13.5 Russia Oil & Gas sector statistics

13.6 Saudi Arabia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

13.7 Saudi Arabia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

13.8 Saudi Arabia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others) ,By Value (2013-2023)

13.9 Saudi Arabia Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

13.10 Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas sector statistics

13.11 Algeria Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

13.12 Algeria Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

13.13 Algeria Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Application (Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing & Others), By Value (2013-2023)

13.14 Algeria Pressure Pumping Service Market Size- By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical, Directional), By Value (2013-2023)

13.15 Algeria Oil & Gas sector statistics

14. Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market Growth Drivers

14.2 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market Challenges

14.3 Global Pressure Pumping Service Market Trends

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Porter’s Five Force Model

15.2 SWOT Analysis

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Halliburton

16.2 Baker Hughes, A G.E company

16.3 Schlumberger

16.4 FTSI

16.5 National Oil Varco

16.6 Patterson-UTI

16.7 Calfrac

16.8 Liberty Oilfield Services

16.9 RPC Inc.

16.10 B.J Service

17 About Us.

Azoth Analytics Consulting assists clients across the globe to enter, progress, and develop in the targeted market through our fact-based business intelligence. We deliver practical and implementable solutions to our domestic and international clients. Our focus is to extract relevant information from market and help our clients to sustain competitive advantage over their competitors. Visit us: http://azothanalytics.com or Call us: +91 120 429 8235