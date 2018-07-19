Manual Transfer Switches Market Size by Key Players, Regions, Types and Applications till 2022

The Global Manual Transfer Switches Market is expected to grow at an escalated rate and a high CAGR in forthcoming period. The manual transfer switches help provide back-up power to offices, schools and public institutions in case of failure of power supply. A flick of the switch turns on the power generator in event of tripping of power supply.

The design of generators is such that specific circuits are distributed power and convenience of operations satisfies growth for manual transfer switches market. High levels of safety are assured which also adds to market growth of market. Transfer switches are used to nourish power supply affected regions with generator backed supply especially in large cities such as India, Brazil and China. Transfer switches provide back-up in healthcare, IT and datacenters among others.

Growth factors for market include inclement weather conditions, diverse industrial applications, infrastructure growth and mandatory need for regulated and uninterrupted power supply conditions. One source is regulating power needs which avoid any duality in power supply configurations thus avoiding gross neglect and the other factor favoring growth of manual transfer switches industry is reduced cable clutter with essential savings in time and money.

The global markets are witnessing huge market expansion with power sector gaining investments from the government. France. Canada and Mexico are fastest growing countries in expanding manual transfer switches market espousing growth over the next five years. Segmentation of manual transfer switches market by type includes panel mounted and din rail mounted. Segmentation of manual transfer switches market by application includes Industrial, commercial and others.

Segmentation of market by geographical region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. Asia pacific is very attractive market in the long run due to its diverse industrial spread across all regions including India and China and with competitive forces aligning themselves for better growth in market. There are several blackouts, burnouts, significant power outages and power shedding which is a growth factor for manual transfer switches market. North America and Europe are close to market leaders India and China with countries US, UK and Germany as major countries falling in this region.

