Marine Air Conditioner Market Dynamics, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report to 2022

Global Marine Air Conditioner Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The air-conditioning is an important factor of impact on the comfort of both passengers and crew. Marine air conditioner not only cools the boat but also dehumidifies. These air conditioners use water-cooling systems rather than air-cooling. Marine Air Conditioner Market is segmented based on types, product types, applications, and region.

Types such as Evaporative Types 12 Volt and Refrigerant Types 110 Volt (Tempered Water or Chiller Systems and Direct Expansion Systems) classify Marine Air Conditioner Market. Product types such as Split Type Air Conditioner, Integral Type Air Conditioner, Self-Contained Units, Chiller Systems, Carry on Portable Unit, and others classify the market. Applications into Yacht, Leisure Ships, Fishing Boats, Commercial Ships, and others classify Marine Air Conditioner Industry.

The leisure ships segment accounts for the largest market share of Marine Air Conditioner Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, rising adult participation in recreational boating activities, rising GDP levels, growing volumes of international tourism, and increasing disposable incomes. On the other hand, yacht, cruise ships, and passenger ships are estimated to grow at fastest pace in the upcoming years.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Marine Air Conditioner Market Report

Cold Chilli

HFL Power & Air GmbH

LTB

Mave B.V.

Mermaid Marine Air

Veco

Vitrifrigo

Webasto

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Integral Type Air Conditioner

Split Type Air Conditioner

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Fishing Boats

Yacht

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Marine Air Conditioner in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

