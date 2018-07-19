Senior Helpers Memphis on Elderly Care: “We want our services to be a great experience”

The Senior Helpers of Memphis makes life a better one for aging adults through its services. The senior care provider offers its Disease Management program to assist the elderly suffering from diseases. This service also helps ease the burden of family members.

[TENNESSEE, 07/19/2018] – The Senior Helpers of Memphis takes good care of an aging adult’s personal needs. The aging process entails various struggles including mobility issues, worse if the senior suffers from an illness. The senior home care in Collierville helps families make more memorable moments with their aging loved ones.

“We take care of your aging loved one’s personal needs, so you can spend more time and energy to have quality, memorable moments with them – out on Beale Street, at one of the city’s famous barbecue restaurants, or simply at home,” the elderly care provider shares.

Disease Management for Seniors

The Senior Helpers of Memphis helps carry out an intensive home-based plan for managing several chronic conditions and diseases.

The senior home care’s Director of Nursing — a Registered Nurse (RN) — works with families and the company’s service team in making the customized care plan. The plan depends on the aging adult’s needs.

The customized care plan includes assistance with daily living activities, medicine management, meal preparation, exercise routines, among others.

Care Regimen According to the Illness

The Senior Helpers of Memphis will review the care plan of a senior to make sure that it suits the needs of his or her condition. This helps the company assure family members that the plan meets their expectations.

The caregivers of the Senior Helpers of Memphis offers one-on-one assistance for seniors suffering from the following diseases:

• Alzheimer’s disease

• Parkinson’s disease

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Osteoporosis

• Heart disease

• Arthritis

• Diabetes

• Cancer

• Stroke

Each plan includes the basic and advanced level of care according to the condition of the senior. The Senior Helpers of Memphis assures families that its caregivers can help manage an aging adult’s disease. The senior home care can help make a better quality of life for these seniors.

About Senior Helpers

The Senior Helpers focuses on improving the quality of life of aging adults. The company acknowledges the value of having extra support from caregivers. It offers a wide range of senior care programs to ease the aging process for the elderly.

