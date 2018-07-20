Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “2018–2023 Global Aluminum Alloy Wheels Consumption Market Report” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle._x000D_

The main consumption regions are also concentrated in the North America, Europe, Asia and Other. The aluminum alloy wheel’s consumption has great relationship in the automotive production volume. Currently, it is mainly installed in the passenger vehicle._x000D_

The import and export volume is very large, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the aluminum alloy wheel has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon._x000D_

In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase._x000D_

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Aluminum Alloy Wheels will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 21100 million by 2023, from US$ 19300 million in 2017._x000D_

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aluminum Alloy Wheels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions._x000D_

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:_x000D_

Segmentation by product type:_x000D_

• Casting_x000D_

• Forging_x000D_

• Other_x000D_

Segmentation by application:_x000D_

• Passenger Vehicle_x000D_

• Commercial Vehicle_x000D_

This report also splits the market by region:_x000D_

• Americas_x000D_

• United States_x000D_

• Canada_x000D_

• Mexico_x000D_

• Brazil_x000D_

• APAC_x000D_

• China_x000D_

• Japan_x000D_

• Korea_x000D_

• Southeast Asia_x000D_

• India_x000D_

• Australia_x000D_

• Europe_x000D_

• Germany_x000D_

• France_x000D_

• UK_x000D_

• Italy_x000D_

• Russia_x000D_

• Spain_x000D_

• Middle East & Africa_x000D_

• Egypt_x000D_

• South Africa_x000D_

• Israel_x000D_

• Turkey_x000D_

• GCC Countries_x000D_

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:_x000D_

• CITIC Dicastal_x000D_

• Borbet_x000D_

• Ronal Wheels_x000D_

• Alcoa_x000D_

• Superior Industries_x000D_

• Iochpe-Maxion_x000D_

• Uniwheel Group_x000D_

• Wanfeng Auto_x000D_

• Lizhong Group_x000D_

• Enkei Wheels_x000D_

• Zhejiang Jinfei_x000D_

• Accuride_x000D_

• Topy Group_x000D_

• Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels_x000D_

• YHI_x000D_

• Yueling Wheels_x000D_

• Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts_x000D_

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development._x000D_

Research objectives_x000D_

• To study and analyze the global Aluminum Alloy Wheels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023._x000D_

• To understand the structure of Aluminum Alloy Wheels market by identifying its various subsegments._x000D_

• Focuses on the key global Aluminum Alloy Wheels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years._x000D_

• To analyze the Aluminum Alloy Wheels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market._x000D_

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)._x000D_

• To project the consumption of Aluminum Alloy Wheels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)._x000D_

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market._x000D_

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies._x000D_

