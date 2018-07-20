CapptixAI integrates with LivePerson’s LiveEngage to deliver advanced Multi-Channel Customer Interaction Analytics

Monday, July 23, 2018 – Santa Clara, CA: Cappius Technologies, a US-based advanced analytics, and data science company has launched capptixAI – a multi-channel solution, powered by artificial intelligence, to perform customer interaction analytics across speech, chat, email, SMS and social media to enhance the customer experience for contact centers.

LivePerson’s LiveEngage®, lets you message consumers through the channel of their choice. Whether on your website, app, or mobile web, engagements can be set up anywhere and customized however you want. Consumers can contact you or, more importantly, continue a conversation with you — starting off wherever it’s most convenient for them.

capptixAI integrates with LiveEngage to capture customer interactions and provides out-of-the-box analytics features such as auto-detection of customer satisfaction, sentiment analysis, topic mining, trend analysis, outlier detection, churn prediction, multi-channel search, agent performance, smart marketing outreach with closed-loop reporting.

“Today many organizations are leveraging capptixAI’s multi-channel discovery & interaction analytics to reduce average hold time (or average chat lines), raise agent productivity, increase revenues from sales and collections operations. By integrating with LivePerson’s LiveEngage, we will help more customers globally, who are providing text-based customer support”, said Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Cappius Technologies Inc.

capptixAI also seamlessly integrates with your existing customer center infrastructure and delivers better ROI. To know more about capptixAI visit www.capptix.ai and sign-up for your 30-day free trial.

About Cappius Inc. (www.cappius.com):

Cappius helps global customers with Digital Business Transformation by offering products and services using BI & Big Data Analytics, Data Science and Enterprise Applications. With our innovative solutions like Customer Insights, Sales Analytics and Service Center Analytics we provide you actionable insights for efficient customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.