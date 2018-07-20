Sodium Perborate Market : Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through Upto 2024

Sodium Perborate is an inorganic water soluble compound which appears in white powder form. It is crystallized in three different forms depending on the number of water molecules present, monohydrate, trihydrate and tetrahydrate. Indeed, the compound itself is a dimer, in which two peroxo bridges in a chair-shaped 6-membered ring joins two boron atoms. Sodium perborate is produced from reaction of three inorganic materials which are disodium tetraborate pentahydrate, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium hydroxide. Sodium perborate monohydrate is prepared by heating tetrahydrate form and it has higher heat stability and solubility than sodium perborate tetrahydrate; generally monohydrate and tetrahydrate forms of sodium perborate are used for commercial purposes. Sodium perborate monohydrate is widely used in hot climates, or in markets where the washing is carried out in cool water. When the compound undergoes hydrolysis in contact with water, it produces hydrogen peroxide and borate.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-perborate-market.html

Sodium perborate is has a longer shelf life and low toxicity. It is primarily used as a bleaching agent in detergent industry. It serves as a source of active oxygen in household & industrial detergents, including laundry detergents, industrial cleaning products and bleaches used in laundry industry. Some forms of the compound are also used in solutions for tooth bleaching industry. Sodium perborate is a useful reagent in organic synthesis where it can be used as a substitute product of hydrogen peroxide which is not commercially available and can cause significant explosion hazards. The compound also has antiseptic properties which made it suitable to be used as disinfectants. The compound is also used in some eye drops brands as a disappearing preservative.

Sodium perborate is a specialty chemical which serves a very niche market. As demand of sodium perborate is dependent on high volume markets such as detergent industry, including household & laundry detergents, laundry bleaches, etc. and healthcare industry, price of sodium perborate is expected to be at lower side, especially from manufacturers in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East. In price sensitive regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East where demand of sodium perborate is growing at a faster pace due to rising market of detergents and bleaches, lower price may act as a driver for growth in its demand. Sodium perborate has also experienced significant growth in demand in developed regions such as North America and Europe as it is expected to replace hydrogen peroxide in high volume markets such as household cleaning and laundry care. The market is expected to grow further in future because of rising demand of detergents in end-user industries such as chemical, paint, textile, paper and automobile.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14285

Developed regions such as Europe and North America together contribute to larger portion of the global sodium perborate market. Rising demand of detergents resulting in increasing market of detergent additives in European and North American market is expected to act as a driver for growth in sodium perborate market in these regions. Sodium perborate has poor bleaching performance under 60oC temperature so it is not much used in Chinese oxygen type powder detergents. In addition to this, boron resources in China are not good and sodium perborate is proved to have harmful effects to health and environment. These factors could act as restraints in Asia Pacific sodium perborate market in future. Production of sodium perborate has decreased in China though the rate of export increased. In developed countries such as North America and Europe, sodium perborate is expected to retain a stable market in future.

Some of the major companies involved in the Potassium Formate market are Hongye Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China), Noida Chemicals (India), Shanghai Pengkai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Triveni Chemicals (India), etc.v

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/