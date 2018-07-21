Millennium Soft-Tech launches all-in-one Android POS for Retailers

Chennai, July 19, 2018: Millennium Soft-Tech India, a pioneer in delivering innovative Point of Sale (POS) technology products and solutions to the fast-growing retail Industry in India, today launched an array of powerful Android billing solutions under MAGICBOX brand series for retail establishments who can now experience ease of doing business while achieving supreme customer engagement.

MagicBox

Millennium offers four variants of MagicBox to retail businesses – MagicBox Mobile POS and desk top series MagicBox-Plus; MagicBox-Elite and MagicBox-Pro which are suitable for millsmall, medium and large retail businesses.

As a breakthrough POS technology, MagicBox Plus, Elite and Pro can make stores generate unique shop code in the form of 2D barcodes to enable customers pay through their smart phones.

Speaking on the release of MagicBox POS series, Mr Bhaskar Venkatraman, CEO and director of Millennium Soft-Tech India said: “MagicBox devices are an attempt to automate Indian retail industry where almost 90 per cent of our retailers are still using traditional means to transact and manually operate critical functions like stock management, sales records, purchase data, CRM and employees’ performance. Through MagicBox we are offering them unmatched technology to automate their operations in affordable cost. Also, retailers can utilize Cloud to back-up their critical sales and other data thereby saving huge overhead cost. MagicBox variants are made as plug-in-and-transact types which intend to help retailers improve sales and better shopping experience for customers.”

MagicBox M-POS

Targeting micro level unorganized retail businesses such as petty shops, tea shops and other small and medium businesses such as kirana /grocery or convenio stores, who are finding hard to match up to their technologically advanced peers, MagicBox – Android Mobile POS terminals are hand held mobile POS devices with 2” receipt printer, 2D barcode scanner and powerful billing software which can do anytime-anywhere billing, customer relation management, inventory tracking and accept myriad of payments – cash, card, cheques, e-wallets or e-coupons.

The other highlights of this M-POS device include – 5.5” touch screen, Wi-fi / GSM and Bluetooth compatibility, Powerful Quadcore Processor and long battery life. This device is being packaged with a pocket-sized payment terminal for transaction through credit/debit cards.

MagicBox Plus

MagicBox-Plus Android desktop POS has been made for retailers who are looking for smaller, smarter, yet powerful mobile POS solutions. The Android (6.0) device has Qualcomm Snapdragon615 octa-core processor, 8GB internal memory, ideal to host POS software and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatibility. Despite smaller in size, MagicBox Plus offers integrated 2-inch (58mm) printer and NFC (optional) technology along with 11.6 HD adjustable touch display and elegant but rugged design to the customers.

The pre-loaded software application supports critical features such as anytime-anywhere billing, Inventory management, Spot offers/discounts, CRM, loyalty program, to name a few.

MagicBox Elite

MagicBox Elite Android desktop POS terminal is almost similar to MagicBox Plus but with a few added features. One of the striking features Elite offers is a 3” receipt printer which will be useful for traders who want to make invoices and larger billing functions.

MagicBox Elite has 11.6″ screen touch display with HD resolution and IPS technology provides good readability even under bright sun. Bluetooth (4.0) and Wi-Fi are the other highlights of this POS device. The compact desktop POS terminal also has plenty of connectors (4 × USB, 1 × microUSB and a card slot).

MagicBox Pro

MagicBox Pro is the large desktop POS terminal having 14-inch full HD resolution adjustable touch display and can be used for multiple functions in any size of retail environment. MagicBox Pro offers two options – 0ne with a single front-end display and the other has extra customer display fitted on the back side. Customer display screen has two sizes : 7-inch and 14-inch.

Business owners can choose the size according to their requirement. The second display screen makes customers see the billed items. MagicBox Pro has eight-core processor which gives plenty of power. The whole system is running on Android 6.0 Operating System. The other highlights of this POS terminal are an integrated 3-inch (80mm) high-speed thermo sensitive printer (200 mm/s) with a cutter and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility.