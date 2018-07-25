Choice Cancer Care: A Place of Prevention and Cure

Dallas, TX, July 03, 2018- Choice Cancer Care Radiation Oncology is a premier cancer treatment center located in Texas, and it stands with its patients every step of the way through their cancer treatments and procedures. The care is customized based on how strong the cancer is, where it is in the patient’s body, and when the cancer is detected.

Choice Cancer Care doctors often start with screening tests to detect cancer, such as breast and colon cancer, in a patient’s body using mammograms, colonoscopy, and rectal exams. All the factors of their patient getting a certain type of cancer are considered, with age, health, and family history also playing a part in the process. This helps the physicians to not only determine if a patient has cancer, but also what to do about it.

Once a cancer tumor has been found, more options are considered to individualize the care for a patient’s needs and treatment goals. The cancer tumor can either be destroyed, contained, or symptoms of a low-risk cancer can be fixed and their effects on the body lessened. Each goal has a different treatment plan, which can involve surgery, radiation, medication, and other procedures specific to the type of cancer the patient is suffering from. Every single step is coordinated and fully understood by the patient and their loved ones to make sure that the process is stress-free and provides the most benefit for the patient.

The doctors at Choice Cancer Care won’t stop until the patient is one hundred percent cancer free, and they will use the latest in cutting-edge medical technology to help every single patient reach his or her goal to live a long and healthy life.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Careis an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.