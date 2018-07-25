RPMI Media Market 2022:- Driving Factors, Opportunities and Regional Analysis

RPMI Media Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. RPMI is an acronym for Rosewell Park Memorial Institute and is a series of media developed by Moore for human cell culture and neoplastic cells. The most commonly used medium is 1640 and is frequently used in the series.

Another RPMI medium containing AT150 with L-glutamine comes without glucose. The storage and shelf life for RPMI media is 2-8oC and must be used within the prescribed period of expiry. Commercially, the RPMI media market functions in employing human lymphocyte cells since it contains significant amount of phosphate and also it enables the cultivation of other cell types such as hybridoma cells, bone marrow cells and T/B lymphocytes.

Top Key Manufacturers of RPMI Media market are :-

• Biological Industries

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Corning

• Biowest

• Lifeline Cell Technology

• Other

RPMI Media Market by Product Type:

• By Media Form

• Liquid Type

• Powder Type

• Others

RPMI Media Market by Applications:

• Scientific Research

• Industrial Production

Geographical Analysis of RPMI Media Market:-

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Driving factors responsible for the growth of RPMI media market includes rise in incidences of various chronic diseases and favorable funding by government for research in biopharmaceutical and biotech industry for drug development. However, higher maintenance costs for research facilities and shortage of professionals in underdeveloped regions is likely to hamper the growth of RPMI media market.

Based on segmentation by product, the RPMI media market comprises powder and liquid form. Based on segmentation by media components, the RPMI media Industry comprises with L-glutamine and without L-glutamine. Based on segmentation by end-user, the market includes industrial production and scientific research.

Geographically, RPMI media market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and European market is likely to gain favourable position in the forthcoming period owing to growth in medical infrastructure and government funding. APAC market is likely to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to the government funding and rise in R&D activities.

MEA regions are likely to exhibit a moderate CAGR growth due to lack of trained professionals and low medical infrastructure. The key players in the RPMI media market include Sigma-Aldrich, Biological Industries, Corning, Biowest, Lifeline Cell Technology, Lonza, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, HiMedia Laboratories and Caisson Laboratories.

