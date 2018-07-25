Senior Helpers Annapolis Adopts Teepa Snow’s Approach to Care to Better Serve Seniors

Senior Helpers Annapolis provides the right level of care to seniors with dementia using Senior Gems®, an approach based on a system that the occupational therapist developed.

[Annapolis, 07/25/2018] — Senior Helpers Annapolis adopts the techniques, strategies, and the overall approach to care that Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist of Positive Approach, LLC created and developed.

The in-home care provider applies the Senior Gems® approach to help caregivers assess each patient and understand their situation to provide the right senior home health care services in Annapolis and surrounding areas.

Focusing on the Positive

According to Senior Helpers, the Senior Gems® approach focuses on the things that a patient can do rather than the ones they cannot do. This positive approach helps caregivers guide their patients in living a purposeful life at home.

Senior Helpers, with the help of Teepa Snow, creates comprehensive training programs for all caregivers of all Senior Helpers offices across the country. These programs aim to enhance the knowledge of each caregiver about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Through Senior Gems®, caregivers can create the best care plan that will suit their patient’s needs. There are care plans designed for seniors who like participating in various activities, engaging in familiar tasks, and more.

Improving the Quality of Life

Senior Helpers Annapolis explains that dementia is a continuous brain disorder with different symptoms including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The company guides families and caregivers on how to care for their loved ones with dementia symptoms.

There is a series of training programs for caregivers delivered online and in-person all year round. Senior Helpers believes that these will be useful for caregivers to ensure older adults live a comfortable and safe life at home.

Trained caregivers can determine the characteristics of aging, starting from normal aging to the early and late stage of dementia. It will guide them to identify the capabilities of each patient and apply the appropriate level of care based on their situation.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a home care provider for older adults. The company aims to improve the quality of life of seniors through care services including help with daily tasks, meal planning and preparation, medication reminders, and more.