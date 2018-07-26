Autism and Disorder Treatment Market Size 2018; Renowned Players like Allergan, Consern Pharma, Otsuka Holdings, etc. by 2023

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on “Autism Disorder & Treatment Market” – By Major Industry Trends, Worldwide Business Analysis, Major Segments and Sub segments. Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Autism Disorder & Treatment Market Overview:

Growing burden of autism in western countries has majorly contributed to the growth of the market and is likely to increase due to growing number of cases of autism around the globe in the coming years which will also boost the market growth during the forecast period. Global Autism Disorder & Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Environmental and genetic factors are major factors which have majorly increased the prevalence of autism disorder, and it is expected to increase in the coming decade due to various factors such as poor nutritional conditions of children and adolescents, increasing environmental toxins and increasing prenatal and perinatal maternal stress. According to a recent epidemiological study, it has been observed that around 87% of the ASD cases are from Europe, Japan, and North America, while only 10% of the world’s children live in these countries. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) society stated that approximately 1 in 68 children in the United States was identified with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 2016.

Competition Outlook:

Allergan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Novartis International

and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Drivers and Restraints:

The rise in cases of autism combined with environmental and genetic factors are factors expected to spur market demand during the forecast period. According to a 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) autism division, 1 in 68 children had a probability of being diagnosed with autism in the United States. Initiatives of various nations to create awareness regarding autism and approval of off-label drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can create opportunities for growth. A weak drug pipeline by manufacturers coupled with stringent regulations can deter market prospects.

Segmentation:

The autism and disorder treatment market is segmented by type, treatment type, and drugs. By type, the market caters to Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, and others. The pervasive developmental disorder segment is estimated to exhibit a 4.79% CAGR till 2023.

Different types of treatment for autism covered in the market include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, oxytocin therapy, chelation therapy, applied behavioral analysis (ABA), and others. The ABA segment is anticipated to grow at a 4.82% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major drugs comprise anti-psychotics, anti-convulsants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and stimulants. The anti-psychotics segment is sub-divided into Risperidone and Abilify (aripiprazole). The anti-psychotics segment is touted to expand at a 3.95% CAGR over the forecast period.

