In-Pipe Hydro Systems Market Trends, Size & Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2025

Some of the prominent participants in the global in-pipe hydro systems are Rentricity, Lucid Energy, HS Dynamic Energy, Leviathan Energy, Tecnoturbine, Natel Energy, Hydrospin, and Xinda Green Energy Corp.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global in-pipe hydro systems market will likely register a 7.2% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate, the market which was worth US$8.83 mn in 2016 will reach US$ 16.13 mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific Foremost Region due to Rising Environmental Concerns

Depending upon the design, the global in-pipe hydro systems market can be split into internal and external systems. Of them, the internal systems accounted for a mammoth share of 80.0% in the market in 2016. In the years ahead too, the segment is expected to retain its dominant share. The internal systems are embedded inside the pipe, and hence their specification depend upon the diameter of the pipe. External systems are installed onto the pipe but they require enclosure vaults.

Geographically, the key segments of the global in-pipe hydro systems market are North Market, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, among them, is considered the most attractive market that is slated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025. This will be primarily on account of growing environmental concerns and green energy generation techniques gaining traction. Apart from that, low operating cost, swift pace of urbanization, and construction activities are also said to pushing up demand in the region. The fast-expanding populous nation of China is primarily powering growth in Asia Pacific.

Moderate Upfront Capital Requirement Drives Market

In-pipe hydro systems are essentially micro turbines, designed to be embedded within or onto the existing pipeline network having natural gravity flow of water with high pressure heads. These turbines transform the energy of flowing water into electricity that can be consumed locally or sent back to the main grid. The entire technology does not require additional infrastructure. Because of this unique perceived benefit, the market has been making impressive progress.

“Restructuring or redesigning of existing pipeline network provides will result in more installation of in-pipe hydro system. Incorporating this renewable energy generation technology would up the cost effectiveness of a project by bringing down dependency on grid electricity from the main grid,” explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

Besides reduced cost of power generation and moderate capital investment, rampant urbanization and the subsequent building activities are also majorly fuelling the global in-pipe hydro systems. In fact, governments of both developed and undeveloped countries, worldwide, are providing policy support for innovating upon renewable energy generation and conservation technologies such as in pipe hydro systems. Leveraging such technologies, power needs of many far-flung rural outposts, which are off the main grid, can be resolved. This presents another opportunity to the market.

