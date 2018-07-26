Prescribed Health Apps Market Trends and Opportunities from 2018 to 2023

Namely Prescribed Health Apps Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Prescribed Health Apps Market Key Players:

iHealth Lab, Inc.BioTelemetry Inc.,AirStrip Technologies, Apple, Inc. Sanofi, LifeWatch AG, etc.

Get Premium Sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/758

About Prescribed Health apps:

Health apps are new mobile applications that assist patients to manage their medical condition on real time basis by feed the information back to the professionals. The application acts as a central data collection point connected to a third-party electronic device that can directly monitor individual’s physical and medical health

The human functions like blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, calories burned, cholesterol, and other fitness and health data are displayed on a dashboard of the app. The health app allows the user to create a medical ID that contains all the emergency and important medical information.

Prescribed Health apps Applications:

The prescribed health apps assist in managing specific issue such as recovering from surgery and managing cancer related pain. These health applications allow monitoring patient’s daily routine by the professionals for critical health issues. All the medical records of a patient can be stored in a single device. Health apps gives ordinary people access to reliable healthcare information and have provide consumers with empowerment in healthcare.

On a PatientView survey it has been found that 70% of patient groups believe that health apps to be useful in supporting patients in maintaining their own health.

Key Market Driver:

The Health app is one of the most growing industries in the app market. The need for health apps is increasing as it allows patients to manage their physical and medical condition from the place they are. The patients need not go the hospitals to manage it. As the mobile is a portable device and new applications and technologies are been introduced in medical field raise the market for Health apps. Due to which the growth is faster than another categories of apps. The increasing use of mobile devices in medical field also helps in growth of the market.

According to studies in past five years the total growth of overall mobile apps was 38.1% whereas medical apps growth was 49.1%. The health app market is expected to grow annually at the rate of about 47.6% CAGR.

Get Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/758

Prescribed Health apps Regional Market Information:

North America

Globally, North America region is leading market for Health apps. North America dominates the domain of healthcare information technology i.e. eHealth or digital health. The technology growth in electronic health to smartphones apps in medical field has increased the market opportunity for personal healthcare apps. Furthermore the time taken to development and upgrade the applications have more reasons to ensure that the designed phase to optimized.

Europe

Europe region is also showing high growth in Health apps. European countries like Germany and UK are countries that are more into Health apps. Europe has played an important role in development of healthcare apps. The European commission has launched a public consultation on mobile health on Green paper, where users using health apps can comment on the barriers and issues related to the use of health apps. These are the few factors that help in increasing the growth of health apps in Europe.

Table of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

…Continued

Request for Full Toc @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/request-toc/758