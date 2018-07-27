Oil Field Equipment Market Market Size, Industry Share, Demand and Forecasts 2023

Market Overview:-

The oilfield service industry is completely dependent on upstream operations thus, in this scenario, it will be profited. Oilfield equipment are elementary equipment used for the development of successfully explored oilfields. These include a wide range of equipment that perform the functions starting from drilling to well completion. The main functions of oilfield equipment include drilling, data acquisition, well intervention, well logging, well completion, pressure maintenance, flow control, and others.

Oilfield equipment market is expected to expand due to various factors that drive the market. The factors include, oil price recovery, increasing oil exploration and field development activities, rising number of mature oil wells. For instance, in April 2018, Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd., Perth, has announced its plans for redevelopment of Buffalo oil field in the Timor Sea. The field now lies completely within the jurisdiction of East Timor following the signing of the Maritime Boundary Treaty with Australia earlier this year.

