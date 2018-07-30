2nd International conference on Nanostructured Materials and Nanochemistry

The conference will be held in San Francisco, USA on November 02-03, 2018. The subject of the conference is around ” New Advancements and Innovations in Nanostructured Materials & Nanochemistry’’

NSMNC 2018 brings together leading scientists, engineers, directors of companies in the field of ‘Nanotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Medicine and Pharmaceuticals’ to exchange information on their latest research progress. The main theme of the conference is “New Advancements and Innovations in Nanostructured Materials & Nanochemistry” which covers a wide range of critically important sessions.

For more details visit: https://nanochemistry.conferenceseries.com/