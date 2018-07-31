Thriving HVAC Sector to Predominantly Drive Demand for OEM Insulation through 2028

As increasing urbanization and industrialization has bolstered the growth of developing regions, applications in automotive, consumer appliances and HVAC sectors have boosted rapidly, posing a direct impact on the demand for OEM Insulation. According to a new research report by Future Market Insights, the global OEM insulation market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 19,500 Mn by the end 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. There has also been a significant increase in the construction projects globally in residential and commercial sector that depicts leading growth of HVAC systems in the global OEM insulation systems. HVAC systems cover a major part of the demand for OEM insulations. The sector holds a dominating position in the global market owing to their cost and energy efficiency. The need for installation of HVAC systems has also called for considerable use of interior insulation systems to counter any external noise/adverse climatic conditions which can affect the subject matter.

Asia’s Prime Focus on Infrastructural Investments Entitles it to be the Leading Region

The rampant industrial requirements in the developing regions like Asia, shows the clear picture of the OEM Insulation Market’s progress in the upcoming years. The key factors poised to drive growth in the region include rising public and private investments in industrial, energy, oil & gas, petrochemical and food and beverage sectors; increased focus of local governments on enhancing the industrial output; legislation of incentives to jumpstart the manufacturing sector, such as, development of SEZs, industrial corridors, and industrial clusters and provision of subsidies and tax cuts for manufacturing groups and industrial corporations. Among the leading countries in Asia, India is expected have a foremost role to play in the global OEM insulation market. According to the regional forecast by FMI, India is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. However, in terms of market value, North America being one highly developed region, holds the largest market value by the end of 2028.

Key players to Get the Most Out of Eco-Friendly Insulation Trends

The global market for natural and eco-friendly insulating materials is projected to have a highly lucrative market. The move is in response to the up gradation of manufacturing techniques taking place. In order to gain competitive edge over the other and to reap the maximum benefits, market players are channelizing their efforts in order to develop value added products with increased efficiency. Inclination towards the trend of eco-friendly insulation is one of such moves. Many players are also a part of various collaboration activities, which enables the market player to adopt one’s competencies and further drive the market. Some of these dominating players mentioned in the report are Rockwool Group, BASF, Evonik, Paroc Group Oy, Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, SAINT-GOBAIN, Armacell International S.A, Johns Manville Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Henry Company, Shannon Enterprises of Western New York Inc., Styrotech, Inc.,NCFI Polyurethanes and more. The future projections may reveal many more trends that companies may look up to in order to surpass other companies and their growth.