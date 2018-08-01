7 Unknown Factors that determines Android App Development Cost.

The Android App Development Cost is determined by various factors such as the time required for development, the technology and platform used, the app features and functionalities.These are the most common factors deciding an Android App Development Cost.But have you ever wondered what are the others factors apart from the above mentioned that constitute the overall app development cost? Here we are not going to stress on the known factors but the unknown factors.

Following are 5 unknown Factors determining Android App Development Cost.

Social Login: Social login allows people to use your app once they download it.There are various social login options such as an email login, log in through facebook, twitter, Instagram, etc.

Profile Creation: This determines if the app requires to enter information about them or not.An app with profile creation adds to the Android App Development Cost.

In-app Purchases: An Android app with in-app purchases option increases the Android App Development Cost.But such type of apps is bound to produce higher ROI.

Review Function: It is found that rating systems usually differ in complexity.More the complexity more is the Android App Development Cost.Having a review function is beneficial for businesses as it help to tap the voice of your customers.

App Icon: Having an app icon helps you to stand out in the app store.An app icon creates a brand recall.Creating a quality App icon increases the Android App Development Cost further.

Dates and Location: Travel apps require calendaring and booking features;this adds extra bucks to your Android App Development Cost.Apps showing a map with data points like the venue locations, driver locations are usually expensive.

Security: This is the most important factor determining the Android App Development Cost.Higher the app security, the more is the Android App Development Cost.Organizations should make no compromise when it comes to app security.

