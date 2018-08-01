Essential Kitchens: The Ideal Kitchen Remodelling Destination

Essential Kitchens is a kitchen renovation and remodelling company based in Cape Town. The company is reputed for specialising in the manufacturing, design and installation of not just customised kitchens but also bathrooms and bedrooms. Essential Kitchens uses the highest quality of material and best brands of appliances in order to ensure that all your personalised needs and preferences regarding the look of your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom are catered to perfectly. The company offers a wide array of designs and finishing styles, starting from contemporary and minimalistic to more classic and vintage. The company offers the following high-quality services at competitive pricing:

1. Bathrooms: Essential Kitchens specialises in the design, manufacture, renovation and installation of bathroom cupboards, thereby catering to all your needs. The company prides itself on high-quality standards and affordable pricing ranges of its bathroom remodelling services. The installation of bathroom cupboards and cabinets are done using excellent quality materials, through knowledge and the highest standards of craftsmanship. Essential Kitchens offers a wide variety of customised bathroom styles like contemporary and modern bathrooms. The cupboards and cabinets, which are quintessential pieces in a bathroom, can be tailor-made according to the specific needs and preferences of their customers.

2. Bedrooms: Essential Kitchens prides itself on the standards of excellence and market-competitive pricing of its bedroom remodelling services. The company specialises in the design manufacture and installation of bedroom cupboards, using high-quality materials and excellent craftsmanship. The bedroom cupboards can also be tailor-made by the skilled experts of the company. Essential Kitchens offers the bedroom cupboards in a wide-range of styles and finishes.

3. Kitchens: Essential Kitchens offers customised kitchen remodelling services that suit different preferences and budgets of their clients. The wide array of kitchen styles and finishes offered by the company are classic, modern and contemporary. One of the specialised features offered by Essential Kitchens for its kitchen remodelling services is its 3D design. It gives your kitchen a photo-realistic look.

For more information, refer to: http://Essentialkitchens.co.za

About the company:

Essential Kitchens is a Cape Town based company that offers specialised services catering to kitchen, bedroom and bathroom renovations. The experts of the company have several years of experience in the use of Articad Pro for the design of bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens. Articad Pro is a full-colour 3D design software tool.

Contact Us:

Unit B2, Milnerton Business Park

Racecourse Road, Milnerton

South Africa

Phone: 021 551 1472

Email: admin@essentialkitchens.co.za