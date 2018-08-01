Global Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal Display Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Ferroelectric liquid crystal display (FLCD) is the display technology that uses the ferroelectric properties of chiral smectic liquid crystals, the display technology is used to make displays with high resolution and smaller in size. The displays can be used in wide range of industry verticals such as entertainment, education, art and aerospace. The rising demand for energy efficient and high resolution displays which is smaller in size are the major driving factor of the technology. The adoption of the technology in various industries by using the concept of ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon is another factor propelling the growth of the market. The display offers wide viewing angle making it useful in television sets is the most opportunity segment for the FLCD. The display is highly sensitive to shock and vibration making it very fragile, hence mobility becomes a challenge which hinders the growth of market. The higher cost of the display also restrains the growth of market. The Adoption of ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon technologies will create opportunity for growth as it will reduce the cost of the displays, moreover the research and development in the field of displays will also help to propel the market.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World geographically. The Asia pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period due to the presence of large number of companies in China and Japan. The raid adoption of micro displays in various fields such as defense, aerospace, entertainment in the North American region makes it the market leader, moreover the region encompasses a large number of established companies. The Europe region follows North America and holds the second position in market of global ferroelectric liquid crystal displays.

The company engaged in FLCD market manufactures micro displays which is used in head mounted displays, electronic view finders, binoculars and so on. These displays find its application in various places where high resolution with smaller display size is required. The organization also manufacture ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon, the device being used rapidly in various fields due to its cost consideration and time response. The prominent players in market are AU Optronics Corp, Avegant Corp., BAE Systems, DisplayMate Technologies Corporation, Fujitsu, HannStar Display Corporation, Himax Technologies, Inc., LG Display, Miyota development center of America. Inc, NEC Display Solutions, Recon Instruments, Rockwell Collins, Samsung Electronics and so on.

