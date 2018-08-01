Global Kitchen Appliance Market to Generate USD 232.74 Bn by 2023

Mumbai – (ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a firm that publishes global market reports, released a report on the Global Kitchen Appliances Market, today. The highlight of the report is that the global kitchen appliances market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach a value of USD 232.74 Bn by 2023.

Technological advancements in the kitchen appliances market is the primary driver of the market. According to Research On Global Markets, smart kitchen gadgets are now affordable for people, owing to their higher disposable income. This will aid market growth in the coming years.

The report reveals that North America is the dominant market for kitchen appliances, but Asia-Pacific too is witnessing considerable growth. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly due to the remarkable revenue contribution from India and China.

Based on product types, the global kitchen appliances market is segmented into refrigerators, dishwashers, cooking appliances, and other kitchen appliances. Refrigerators hold the largest market share. However, according to Research On Global Markets, increased CFC emissions from refrigerators and high energy consumption by some appliances are factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Key highlights of this report:

• Analysis of market demand along with expected demand for kitchen appliances, based on the product types

• Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global kitchen appliances market

• Analysis of the market trends and key opportunities in the kitchen appliances market

• Competitive analysis of the major players and their performances

The purpose of this report is to give businesses an understanding of the global kitchen appliances market, and to support business objectives. Brands can identify their major competitors and then decide on strategies.

For more information, download the Global Kitchen Appliances Market Report (https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-kitchen-appliance-market-2018-2023.html)