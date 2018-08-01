Realty Partners Announces Debut at 2018 Florida REALTOR® Convention

Orlando, FL. 08/01/2018 — Realty Partners LLC, The Agent Owned Company™, announced today its esteemed exhibitor status at the upcoming Florida REALTOR® Convention in Orlando August 8th – 9th.

Realty Partners is pioneering an entirely new business model for the real estate industry. Known as “The Agent Owned Company™”, Realty Partners’ agents and associates actually own the majority of the business. This includes the real estate brokerage and future auxiliary profit centers such as title, lending, and insurance. The company is giving the unique opportunity for every REALTOR® and agent to become co-owners in its centers.

Founder and CEO Thomas Heimann explains that law firms’ ownership structure of was the inspiration behind the new real estate business model. “The vision behind Realty Partners is modeled after how successful law firms have been structured for generations. Successful associates, based on their inherent value to the firm, receive the opportunity to become partners and equity owners in the business. For the first time in our industry, agents have that same opportunity to become actual co-owners of their brokerage firm. Current agents and associates own the majority of the company’s equity, making Realty Partners the agent-owned company.”

Realty Partners hopes to share this venture with conference attendees and spread the vision and mission in the current real estate market. The company will set up camp at Expo Booths 629-631 at the 2018 Florida REALTOR® Convention & Expo in the Orlando Rosen Shingle Resort.

