Dentists 2019

We would like to invite you to participate in “25th Global Dentists and Pediatric Dentistry Annual Meeting”.

It is our most conspicuous joy to welcome you to the official site of Dentists 2019, that goes for uniting the Dental experts, Investigators, Clinicians, professors, to give an overall examination to the dispersing of one of a kind investigation results, new considerations and suitable change experiences which concentrate on both theory and practices in our Remedial social occasions.

Dates: April 25-26, 2019

Venue: Rome, Italy

For more details of this conference please have a glance on webpage: Dental Conferences | Dentistry Conferences

For abstract submission: https://dentists.dentistryconferences.com/abstract-submission.php

Theme “Dentistry trends for today’s lifestyle”

With Regards,

Jessica William

Program Manager | Dentists 2019

UK: Conference Series llc LTD

47 Churchfield Road, London, W3 6AY

Toll Free: +44-800-014-8923

Email:dentists@dentistryconferences.com