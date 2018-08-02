Fluoroscopy and C-arms: Technologies and Global Markets

Overview:

Named so due to the physical configuration, a C-Arm is an imaging scanner intensifier which has radiographic capabilities. It is used primarily for fluoroscopic imaging during surgical, orthopedic, emergency care and critical care procedures. The C-shaped arm is used to connect the x-ray source and x-ray detector to one another. It. helps to produce high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, thereby permitting the doctor to observe progress at any point during the operation and thereby make the required alterations.

Underlying causes:

The rise in the C-arms global market is mainly due to the rapid ongoing rise in the technological innovation, rapid advancements in production and modeling technologies, increasing privatization in the healthcare sector and the rising adoption of refurbished medical devices in emerging countries. The only drawbacks to this industry have been the lack of skilled professionals, standardization and the harmonization of policies act.

Geographic segmentation:

The Asia-Pacific region is geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Among Asia-Pacific countries, Japan accounted for the largest market share in 2015, with a share of around 18%. The market in this region has a positive growth outlook due to various factors such as growing healthcare budgets, improving infrastructure and rising applications of C-Arms in numerous clinical indications

The market is highly consolidated due to the high prices and expenses of the equipment and the requirement of a huge amount of capital for the establishment of a new company in the market. This has led to a formidable competition among prominent market players.

Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Hologic corp., Omega Medical Imaging Inc., BMI Biomedical International, Hitachi Ltd.,GE Healthcare Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Philips Healthcare, , DMS Health Technologies, ATON GmbH, Medonica Co Ltd., Gemss Co Ltd., and Shimadzu Corp are the major competing companies in the C-Arms market in this region.

