The home care company ensures that caregivers have access to continual learning programs to not only meet national and licensing requirements, but also to deliver the best of care to seniors.

[MIAMI, 08/02/2018] — Senior Helpers provides credentialing and training to caregivers to ensure they have adequate preparation to care for older adults with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

The senior home care serving Coconut Grove and neighboring communities remarks, “At Senior Helpers, we place the utmost importance on ensuring our caregivers receive the latest training and are fully credentialed.”

Trained, Professional Caregivers

According to Senior Helpers, caregivers will undergo a thorough screening before they officially become employees of the home care company. Each caregiver will have the opportunity to join the Senior Helpers University program. Participating in such a program will help them attain an additional education. It will also enhance their job performance and create a remarkable experience for clients.

The Senior Helpers Certification will reward credits to caregivers who will participate in the ongoing program. Participants need to accomplish eight training modules each year. Module topics include Understanding Fall Risk Factors, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and Food Preparation and Safety.

Senior Helpers also states that the organization complies with all national and licensing requirements for the proper credentialing of caregivers.

Focusing on the Positive

Senior Helpers applies the Senior Gems®, which uses a classification system that understands every stage of dementia as the person ages. With this system, caregivers can have a positive take on Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Additionally, Senior Gems® focuses mainly on the things that seniors can do rather than what they cannot do. Teepa Snow, a dementia expert and registered occupational therapist, created and developed this kind of approach to care.

Senior Helpers works closely with Snow to further understand the condition. This allows the organization to create the best plan and pick the best caregiver for the client.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is in-home care provider with a team of compassionate and enthusiastic caregivers who help clients and their families have a better quality of life. The company focuses on dependable service, peace of mind for the family, continuity of caregivers, and more.

