Soluble Dietary Fibre Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Soluble fibres attract water and converts into gel during digestion, thereby slowing the digestion process. Soluble fibres are found in oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, peas, and some fruits and vegetables. They are also found in psyllium, a common fibre supplement. Some types of soluble fibre may help lower risk of heart disease. Top sources of soluble dietary fibre include beans, peas, oats, barley, fruits, and avocados. soluble fibre boosts the population of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which is linked to improved immunity, anti-inflammatory effects and enhances mood.

The global soluble dietary fibre has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing instances of constipation and other digestive diseases. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growth of convenience food sector. The factors such as growing health consciousness among consumers and awareness about health benefits of soluble dietary fibres, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand from Pharma, food, and feed manufactures to incorporate soluble dietary fibres into their products, is driving the soluble dietary fibre market. The major factor restraining the growth of soluble dietary fibre market is the harmful effects associated with the over-consumption of soluble dietary fibres.

Market Segment Based on Type & Applications, can be divided into:

By application soluble dietary fibre market is bifurcated on basis of applications into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals and animal feed. Functional food & beverages segment is anticipated to account for the major market share of soluble fibre which is followed by pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period. Due to growing application of soluble dietary fibres to obtain varied functional properties in food products such as confectioneries, beverages, and processed foods.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

By geography soluble dietary fibre market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report. North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share in soluble dietary fibre market which is followed by Europe.

Global Coronary Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

Some of the key participants in the insoluble dietary fibre market are AdvoCare International, L.P. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.), Cargill, Inc, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated, Interfiber (Poland), J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co KG (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.), Sunopta Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland). Cargill Inc, DuPont, Anchor Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated and Roquette Frere