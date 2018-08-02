Veterinary Diagnostics Market | Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023)

Overview:

Animals play a vital role in our day to day life and also contribute to our economy on a large scale. Humans are highly dependent on them for the most basic of requirements such as food, transport, clothing, etc. Thus the health conditions of animals do affect our lifestyle, economy and environment. Livestock productivity is greatly altered by animal diseases such as Zoonosis, Foot-and-mouth disease, Brucellosis, etc. There is an increase in demand for veterinary diagnostics due to the very same reason. Diagnostics provides the necessary means to test rapidly for diseases and undertake preventative or remedial measures for the health and well-being of the animal population.

Underlying causes and trends:

As traditional methods are too slow to detect and treat a disease, they lag the case for several days. The rise in the development of veterinary diagnostics has found rapid ways to provide clinical treatment in just about 24 hours and less. The food animal diagnostics help to provide preventive measures and aid in procedures such as selective breeding, vaccination, etc. Due to a number of foodborne diseases affecting the animals, Immunodiagnostics has become the largest growing segment in the veterinary diagnostics chapter. Molecular diagnostics is also set to take a great toll in this market.

Geographic Segmentation:

The veterinary diagnostics market is categorized depending on various factors:

? By product: clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology analyzers, diagnostic imaging, immunodiagnostics, and others.

? By animal type market: companion animals and food-producing animals.

? On the basis of geography: the European Market is segmented into various countries namely, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The veterinary diagnostics market is estimated to reach $x.xx billion by 2023 at a CAGR of x.xx%.

Some of the major competing industries in the Europe veterinary diagnostics market are noted to be Life Technologies Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Heska Corporation, Abaxis, Inc., VIRBAC, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Prionics AG, and Pfizer, Inc.

