Document Translation, Magazine Translations Services, Book Translation

Language Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management systems. Established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® is a leading global Language Solutions provider, enabling companies to enter global markets with high quality multilingual products. LCS® strives to deliver reliable and quality Translation Services of global standards that exceed client’s expectations.

Document Translation & Project Management

LCS’s team of dedicated project managers plays a crucial role in the day-to-day running of the company. Their tasks include much more than just emailing a document to a translator, receiving the translation back from them, delivering it to the client and then signing off for the day.

In the first instance, they act as bridge between client and translator, and it is not just about finding a translator for a client, it’s about finding the right translator for that document. LCS® has an extensive database of experienced and specialized translators from different industries.

The Project Manager’s first job is to find the translator that best suits the content contained in a document. If it is business, legal, technical, or a general document, there is a translator/s that is suited for that document and it is the first task of the Project Manager to find that person (or persons if you are translating into more than one language or using multiple translators for the same project).

The next step is to work closely and keep in touch with the translator(s) working on a job, ensuring that they will have it completed and ready by the set deadline and keeping clients posted on the progress of the job, should there be any queries it will be addressed. If the document requires glossary, it has to be prepared if it is not already available and shared with the translator.

Keeping the progress of the job as transparent as possible is good for all the parties, be it client, or the translator. The client is aware of the progress of the Translation, and the Project Manager keeps the client informed of any changes in parameters of translation as the translation progresses. Communication is the key!

The last step involves reviewing and sending the translated document to the client. Be it a draft or final translation, Project Managers do quality control to ensure that the translation is as professional as possible. Only then an email is sent to client informing that a translation is ready for review.

Other duties that Project Managers are in charge of involve, answering questions a customer may have and clients can expect a quick and prompt reply to any query that they may have. Quotes are another specialty that Project Managers handle and that job is too done promptly ensuring that it is ultra-smooth and hassle free.

The name of the game for project managers is time management & flexibility. There are many different areas demanding attention that need to be attended to, identifying which is the most important and crucial to the operation of the business separates a good project manager from the great one. The best project managers know that it is the customer that always, always take top priority.

LCS®, a leading Translation Localization Company based in New Delhi is on a mission to get translations done professionally & faster.

