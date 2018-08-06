Ophthalmic Suspension Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market

Market Scenario

The suspension in the form of used to treat eye infections and related symptoms are generally termed as ophthalmic suspension. Generally it used in a combination of two such as antibiotics and a corticosteroid for more effective treatment. Various bacterial eye infections such as conjunctivitis are treated by ophthalmic suspension.

Increasing prevalence of eye diseases across the globe is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population which are most prone to eye disorders, and growing number of bacterial infections cases in children will also boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, according to WHO (2014), glaucoma is the second major cause of blindness in the world which will increase the market growth.

On the other hand, the side-effects of ophthalmic suspension may hamper the market growth during the corresponding period.

The global ophthalmic suspension market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

The global ophthalmic suspension market is segmented on the basis of type of content, which is segmented into antibiotic, antifungal, antibacterial, steroids, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and others.

On the basis of applications, it is segmented into bacterial infections, retinal disorders, glaucoma, allergies, diabetic eye disease, and others. Bacterial infection is further conjunctivitis, scleritis, and others. Retinal disorder is further segmented into macular degeneration, branch retinal vein occlusion, central retinal vein occlusion, congenital x-linked retinoschisis, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, eye clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Key Players in the Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market

Some of the key players in this market are Novartis AG (Alcon), ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Falcon Group, Valeant, Bayer AG, and Genentech, Inc.

Regional Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Suspension Market

The American region accounted for the largest share of the global ophthalmic suspension market due to increasing prevalence of eye related diseases and increasing demand for new ophthalmic suspension for its treatment. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is another major factor responsible for the market growth in American countries.

Europe is the second largest ophthalmic suspension market across the globe owing to increasing awareness regarding eye related diseases, growing technological advancements in healthcare domain and increasing investment in healthcare domain by government.

In Asia Pacific, increasing government support for research & development in healthcare domain, growing number of ophthalmic clinics, and increasing prevalence of eye related diseases drives the growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show a least market share due to less availability of medical facilities, and less development in healthcare domain.

