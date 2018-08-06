Optical Transport Network Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global optical transport network market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years on account of rapid growth of internet protocol, simpler than SDH/SONET and high implementation of optical transport network across various sectors among others.

The products category includes the fiber optic cable assemblies, which consist of an optical fiber, a reinforcement stand for support and fiber optic connectors. The fiber optic system relies on light beams transmission carried through the fiber optic cable for data delivery at quicker rate. The assemblies are manufactured, keeping certain factors in mind such as, amount of data to be transmitted, existing cable assemblies in use, and type of connectors used. The generally used cable assemblies include connectorized assemblies, breakout assemblies, distribution assemblies, fiber jumpers etc.

The global Optical Transport Network Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

ZTE Corp

Cisco System Inc

Cienna Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Fujitsu Ltd

ADVA Optical Networking

Infinera

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of fiber optic cable assemblies market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in fiber optic cable assemblies market as it has huge demand as it provides much greater bandwidth.

The fiber optic cable assemblies market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for fiber optic cable assemblies market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Segments:

The global optical transport network market is segmented by technology, services, component and end-user. The global optical transport network market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years on account of rapid growth of internet protocol & Ethernet monitoring services, support multi-vendor environment and cost effective among others.

The market has been divided into following type such as WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer) and Others (SONET/SDH). By service segment, the market consists of network support, network design and others. By component segment, the market consists of optical switch, optical packet platform and others. And by end-user segment, the market consists of IT/ Telecom, healthcare, retail, government and others.

Key Findings:

By Technology: Wavelength Division Multiplexer is dominating the market of optical transport network by technology and has reached USD 5.98 Billion in the year 2017 and is also expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 15.65%.

By Service: Network Design is dominating the market of optical transport network by service and has reached USD 7.96 Billion in the year 2017. Network Support is the fastest growing at an 17.36% CAGR.

By Component: Optical Switch is dominating the market of optical transport network by component and has reached USD 5.77 Billion in the year 2017. However, Optical Packet Platform is the fastest growing at 17.01% CAGR during the forecasted period.

By End-User: IT & Telecommunication is dominating the market of optical transport network ny end-user and has reached USD 5.15 Billion in the year 2017. However, Healthcare is the fastest growing with 17.54% CAGR during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Enterprise IT

Distribution Centers

Software Developers

Cyber security Companies

Telecom Service providers

