Roof Coatings Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2023

Roof Coatings Market is expected to display stupendous growth in forthcoming period. The roof coatings market is displaying voluminous growth on account of environmental friendliness exhibited coupled with technological updates and spiraling growth rate of construction industry. Amongst different coatings, bituminous roof coatings are leading in markets with their easy applicability, creep resistance properties and less price structure.

The major market drivers are:-

Growth for roof coatings market looks attractive due to emittance and reflectivity which is driving realty companies to employ them in buildings. Roof coatings are finally bad conductors of heat and reflect heat thus cooling the interior spaces and decrease load on air-conditioning systems with equivalent cost-savings and energy efficiencies.

Top Key Manufacturers of Roof Coatings market are :-

AkzoNobel

ALLIOS

ARDEX ENDURA

Armstrong Chemicals

BUILDING COMFORTS

Other

Roof Coatings Market by Product Type:

Coating

Paint

Other

Roof Coatings Market by Applications:

Household

Commercial

Other

Geographical Analysis of Roof Coatings Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The white coating on the roofs is witnessing increasing sales and hence augurs well for market growth of roof coatings over forecast period. The advantages of bituminous coatings are high resistance to mechanical shambles and an innate property to cover complex surfaces. Non-resident houses are slated to cover more markets with residential houses failing to capture more markets because of low awareness count. Non-residential sectors such as hospitals and hotels are attuned to market growth because of higher safety constraints in hospitals and hotels.

The regulations with specific volatile organic compound (VOC) in roof coatings have driven an innovation led growth with product developments around the corner. Also the commercial usage of roof coatings is checked by regulatory bodies to control its environmental damages. North America and U.S. specifically as market takers is in the forefront because of planned constructions taking place on a voluminous scale. Repairing roofs taking little possible efforts than replacing an entire roof, being lesser than imagined trouble and cost, has North America scripting winning markets in roof coatings market.

The market in North America is growing at a rapid pace because of presence of industrial players foremost in field of roof coating markets. Segmentation of roof coating market by product type includes bituminous, elastomeric, acrylic, epoxy and silicone. Segmentation of roof coating by substrate includes metal, asphalt, membrane, concrete and plastic. Segmentation of roof coating market by technology includes water-based and solvent-based. Segmentation of roof-coating market by geographical region includes North America, Europe, MEA and Latin America. The leading market players in roof coatings market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel NV, RPM International, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwn Williams Company, DOW Chemical Company, Sika AG and Whacker Chemie AG.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Roof Coatings Market Analysis By Regulatory Roof Coatings Market Analysis By Service Type Roof Coatings Market Analysis By Equipment Type Roof Coatings Market Analysis By Service Contract Roof Coatings Market Analysis By Service Provider Roof Coatings Market Analysis By End-User Roof Coatings Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Roof Coatings Companies Company Profiles Of The Roof Coatings Industry

