Astigmatism Market Evolving Major Demand in Healthcare Industry Worldwide Till 2022

Market Research Future firm published a study report named as Astigmatism Market with global forecast up to 2022. Report provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market and forecast of market.

Market Overview:

The Global Astigmatism Market is showing the significant growth; mainly due to increase in the ageing population, eye injury, eye disease, and surgery. Companies are showing much interest toward the astigmatism market, as they feel there are huge opportunities and gaps between the market demand and supply of effective treatments. Thus, companies are showing more interest in research and development activities for introducing best treatment that meets the requirement of market.

The development has been made by Novartis AG in 2017, Alcon is the division of Novartis and consider as a global leader in eye care, introduce AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric presbyopia- and astigmatism-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) for patients with pre-existing corneal astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery. Also, in 2018, Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the launch of expanded parameters for 1-DAY ACUVUE MOIST Brand Contact Lenses for astigmatism in the United States. These inventions help companies to meet the requirement of the market and maximize the profit share across the globe. Moreover, in 2017, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. introduce Biotrue ONEday for Astigmatism daily disposable contact lenses in 20 countries of Europe. Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson are trying to feel the gap along with market players such as SeaVision USA, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, Inc., Orion Vision Group.

Get Sample PDF Illustration @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1734

Key Players for Global Astigmatism Market

Novartis AG (Switzerland), SeaVision USA (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.), CooperVision, Inc. (U.S.), Orion Vision Group (Georgia) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of astigmatism, globally.

Latest Industry News

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated has announced the availability of Ultra for Astigmatism contact lenses with a cylinder power of -2.75 D. These lenses are available in power ranges from +6.00 D to -9.00 D. These lenses are equipped with MoistureSeal technology that helps them to maintain 95% of their moisture for 16 years.

Johnson & Johnson have announced the US launch of expanded parameters for 1-Day Acuvue Moist brand contact lenses for astigmatism. These lenses are daily disposable modality with a blink-stabilized design for clear and stable vision. They are also equipped with Lacreon technology that provides a cushion of moisture for long-lasting comfort.

Regional Analysis for Global Astigmatism Market

The market of astigmatism is much higher in the Americas region. There are several factors for tremendous growth of the astigmatism market in this region such as growing ageing population, presence of major market players, and increasing awareness about astigmatism. According to reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, Around 1.8 million Americans aged 40 years and above are affected by AMD and an additional 7.3 million with large drusen are at substantial risk of developing AMD.

Europe is also considering the huge market for astigmatism players, owing to present of the huge ageing population. Moreover, the population within the reason are more aware about the healthcare in comparison to another region like Asia Pacific and The Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big opportunity for the market players owing to the presence of the high patient population. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region owing to the presence of active government towards health care. These countries are open to adopt new treatment from developing countries in order to improve the quality of life for their citizen. Japan is a well-developed country and have well established healthcare system and technology, whereas developing countries are still focusing on new technology, which lead to increase in the demand for various astigmatism treatment. Most of the countries of these regions such as India and China are investing more into research and development activity for introducing better treatment at nominal price.

Get Prime Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1734

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Get Complete Access of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/astigmatism-market-1734

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312