Fairfax Benefits Consultants Discuss Northern VA Group Health Insurance

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) August 6, 2018 – The Fairfax benefits consultants at BBG Broker recently published a blog post educating readers about group health insurance and the benefits these plans can offer. Group health insurance can provide both employers and employees with additional features that are not available through individual plans.

Group health insurance is available to small businesses with less than 50 full-time employees. It consists of one policy that covers all employees and their dependents and can take the form of an HMO, PPO, or exclusive provider organization (EPO) plan. These plans can pay between 60 percent and 90 percent of projected health expenses for the average employee. Employers generally must pay a minimum of 50 percent of employees’ monthly premiums, though they may choose to pay more. Group health insurance plans may be purchased through a licensed broker or through private or public online marketplaces.

Group health insurance plans offer multiple benefits. They often cost less than individual plans because the insurance risks are shared by all employees, and employers’ contributions to the plan are tax deductible. Contributions from employees are tax exempt, helping your employees save more and reach their own financial goals. The plans offer a wider range of coverage options for employers, allowing them to choose how much they are willing to pay for employees’ plans. Comprehensive health benefits like this can help employers attract and retain employees, many of whom say that health insurance is an important factor when choosing a job, according to Guardian Life. These benefits can help your business and your employees feel secure and provide quality health care at a better price than through individual plans.

Speak to a professional benefits consultant for more information on how to obtain group health insurance. Business Benefits Group offers a wide range of consulting services, including plan comparisons, custom package building, benefits administration technology, pre-renewal planning, and guidance on flexible spending accounts, Medicare, COBRA, and consumer purchasing. BBG can be contacted at 844-201-3612 or online at https://www.bbgbroker.com. The brokerage serves clients in the Northern Virginia area and is headquartered at 4069 Chain Bridge Road, Top Floor, Fairfax, VA 22030.

###