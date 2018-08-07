Fairfax Roofing Contractors Discuss Summer Roofing Damage In Northern VA

Chantilly, Virginia (webnewswire) August 7, 2018 – The Fairfax VA roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently published a blog post explaining the signs and causes of summer roof damage. While many homeowners consider winter to be the most likely time for roof damage to occur, summer presents an equal danger.

It is important for homeowners to understand the causes and signs of summer roof damage. Severe storms and high winds could result in damaged or missing shingles, exposed nails, and gutters clogged with debris, all of which may cause water damage. Hail could also cause roof damage, creating soft spots or even holes that should be patched as soon as possible. The summer heat and humidity can cause roofing sealant to expand and shingles to shrink. In both cases, your roof could be vulnerable to increased moisture, causing mold and mildew to enter your home. Shrunken shingles may crack or blister, decreasing their protective abilities and necessitating repairs. If you notice any of these signs of roof damage over the course of the summer, call a roofing contractor to discuss repair options.

Homeowners who understand these causes, signs, and effects of roof damage can ensure that the damage is fixed before further problems arise. A roof that fails to properly drain water and protect your home from the elements can lead to property damage inside the home, requiring even more time and money to fix. Periodically reviewing the condition of your roof can help maintain the integrity of your home’s structure and save you both time and money.

Beyond Exteriors has almost 20 years of experience in helping care for homes in the Northern Virginia area. The firm understands the unique needs of homes in the area when it comes to summer heat and humidity and can help homeowners identify and repair any damage that occurs throughout the season. Beyond Exteriors provides free estimates and has an emergency hotline that homeowners can call if immediate repairs are necessary. For more information about how to look for and prevent summer damage, call Beyond Exteriors at 703-854-9820 or visit the firm’s website at https://www.beyondexteriors.com/. Beyond Exteriors is headquartered at 14524 Lee Road, Unit E, Chantilly, VA 20151.

###